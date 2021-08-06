Liberals, said Richard Trumka, his lip curling. They’re killing us. That was about ten years ago. We were standing in the conference room of The New Republic’s old Washington office, and though it was hardly news that organized labor no longer felt it could count on liberals—I’d written as much in a book about income inequality—it surprised me that Trumka would say so while situated inside a liberal sanctum sanctorum. And anyway, Trumka was a pretty mainstream liberal himself.

Liberalism’s diminished interest in securing a future for organized labor is by far its biggest problem, and like most persistent problems, it’s one that almost nobody wants to face. Trumka, who died Thursday from a heart attack, had the misfortune to become president of the nation’s largest labor federation, the AFL-CIO, in 2009, when the job was to manage decline. He performed it with characteristic decency and intelligence. But he—and labor—were cut out for bigger things.

It took me slightly aback to read in the obits that Trumka was only 72, because he’d been a leader in the labor movement for about as long as I can remember. Trumka was still in his early 30s when first elected president of the United Mine Workers of America. Born in 1949 in a small town in the mountains of western Pennsylvania coal country called Nemacolin, he’d already worked seven years in the mines, put himself through law school, and joined the Miners for Democracy movement. In those days, it took guts for a mineworker to associate himself with reformers; Jock Yablonski, Tony Boyle’s unsuccessful challenger for the UMWA presidency, paid with his life, assassinated by Boyle’s thugs on New Year’s Eve, 1969. (Boyle was later sent to prison for conspiring to kill Yablonski.) Arnold Miller, elected UMWA president after a federal judge threw out Boyle’s 1969 re-election, initiated important reforms, but it wasn’t really until Trumka took the reins in 1982 that the UMWA cleaned itself up. Kicked out of the CIO in the 1930s and the AFL in the 1940s, the UMWA finally rejoined the now-conjoined AFL-CIO after Trumka became UMWA president.