It took me slightly aback to read in the obits that Trumka was only 72, because he’d been a leader in the labor movement for about as long as I can remember. Trumka was still in his early thirties when first elected president of the United Mine Workers of America. Born in 1949 in a small town in the mountains of western Pennsylvania coal country called Nemacolin, he’d already worked seven years in the mines, put himself through law school, and joined the Miners for Democracy movement. In those days, it took guts for a mine worker to associate himself with reformers: Jock Yablonski, Tony Boyle’s unsuccessful challenger for the UMWA presidency, paid with his life, assassinated by Boyle’s thugs on New Year’s Eve 1969. (Boyle was later sent to prison for conspiring to kill Yablonski.) Arnold Miller, elected UMWA president after a federal judge threw out Boyle’s 1969 reelection, initiated important reforms, but it wasn’t really until Trumka took the reins in 1982 that the UMWA cleaned itself up. Kicked out of the CIO in the 1930s and the AFL in the 1940s, the UMWA finally rejoined the now-conjoined AFL-CIO after Trumka became UMWA president.

It’s a mark of labor’s diminished visibility that Trumka was much better known in the 1980s as president of the UMWA—even among people who didn’t particularly follow labor news—than he was in the far more exalted position of AFL-CIO president starting in 2009. The proportion of U.S. workers who were union members exceeded 20 percent when Trumka became UMWA president; by the time he became AFL-CIO president, it was about 12 percent. There are various reasons for the decline, none of them having much to do with the leadership of Richard Trumka or anybody else. Governmental policy strangled the union movement, most especially the 1947 Taft-Hartley amendments to the National Labor Relations Act, passed two years before Trumka was born. And anyway, after Trumka became AFL-CIO president, union density’s decline mostly halted, even as the Supreme Court weakened labor rights and Republican state legislatures passed right-to-work laws that made union membership more difficult to sustain.

Trumka ran the AFL-CIO with the same plainspokenness he displayed that day in TNR’s offices. In an October 2008 speech before the United Steelworkers in Las Vegas, he confronted head-on the racism of white union members who didn’t want to vote for Barack Obama. “There’s not a single good reason for any worker, especially any union member, to vote against Barack Obama,” he said. “And there’s only one really bad reason … and that’s because he’s not white.”