Capital Defeats Labor at the Supreme Court, 6-3

But, perhaps in recognition of the dangers of such a sweeping view of the Takings Clause, the court also tried to blunt the impact of its own decision. Roberts distinguished between takings and trespass, suggesting that “isolated physical invasions” would not require the government to compensate the property owner. He also noted that “many government-authorized physical invasions will not amount to takings because they are consistent with longstanding background restrictions on property rights,” such as nuisance abatement. Warrants that comply with the Fourth Amendment wouldn’t count as a taking, Roberts added, nor would inspections that were required to obtain a health and safety license of some sort.

Justice Stephen Breyer was unpersuaded by Roberts’ reasoning. “It is important to understand, however, that, technically speaking, the majority is wrong,” he wrote in a dissenting opinion joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. “The regulation does not appropriate anything. It does not take from the owners a right to invade (whatever that might mean). It does not give the union organizations the right to exclude anyone. It does not give the government the right to exclude anyone. What does it do? It gives union organizers the right temporarily to invade a portion of the property owners’ land. It thereby limits the landowners’ right to exclude certain others. The regulation regulates (but does not appropriate) the owners’ right to exclude.”

That seems fairly straightforward. He went on to note that many of those purported limits will only invite further litigation—what counts as an “isolated physical invasion” seems like an obvious one—and could prove to be less substantive than the majority suggests. “In my view, the majority’s conclusion threatens to make many ordinary forms of regulation unusually complex or impractical,” Breyer wrote. “And though the majority attempts to create exceptions to narrow its rule, the law’s need for feasibility suggests that the majority’s framework is wrong.”

Perhaps the most revealing part of Wednesday’s opinion, however, comes at the end of Breyer’s own dissent. “Finally, I touch briefly on remedies, which the majority does not address,” he wrote. “The Takings Clause prohibits the Government from taking private property for public use without ‘just compensation.’ But the employers do not seek compensation. They seek only injunctive and declaratory relief. Indeed, they did not allege any damages. On remand, California should have the choice of foreclosing injunctive relief by providing compensation.”