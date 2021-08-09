The Infrastructure Bill’s Crypto Tax Was Always Going to Be a Fiasco

Of all the many provisions jammed into the 2,700-page bipartisan infrastructure bill that’s teetering ever closer to passage, an unlikely one has come to dominate the news in recent days: cryptocurrency taxes. A brief item nestled in the bill would aim to raise about $28 billion over 10 years, mostly by extending financial reporting requirements for digital assets to brokers and trades of more than $10,000. The crypto tax quickly became the subject of two dueling proposed amendments, as well as intensive lobbying that has ranged from the fetid swamps of Twitter to the halls of the Treasury Department. (Raising $28 billion is a potential step toward closing the tax gap, but it’s also only a few billion more than the $25 billion with which a Senate panel recently decided to pad the Pentagon budget.)



The half-dozen senators behind the opposing amendments eventually settled their differences—with Ron Wyden a notable holdout—but any last-minute amendments, while of potential concern to millionaire crypto holders, may not be of major consequence as the infrastructure bill is shepherded further along its tortured journey to Biden’s desk. What’s more important is that the very idea of taxing cryptocurrency profits has already catalyzed a nascent political movement in the crypto community and among its well-heeled corporate backers. An industry built on fomenting a libertarian exit from mainstream politics and finance has found, not for the first time, that both are difficult to escape.

The cryptocurrency industry was at first surprised by the proposed legislation, Politico reported, “but it fought back with a vengeance, showing that startup digital trading platforms and other firms could rally a small army of recently requisitioned trade associations, lobbyists and public relations experts to put up a real defense.” The complaints varied, but the basic disagreement boiled down to who or what counted as a “broker” and who consequently had reporting requirements to the IRS. There were also differences in the kinds of “mining” that the respective amendments encouraged. The eventual compromise language clarified, and in practice likely narrowed, the definition of a broker.

