The Infrastructure Bill’s Crypto Tax Was Always Going to Be a Fiasco

With the tax provisions remaining in place and any possible amendments in a holding pattern, that pressure seemed to have yielded limited results beyond some favorable media coverage and busy phone lines in senators’ offices. On the other hand, something notable did happen: A $28 billion tax measure targeting an industry rife with scams, subterfuge, and tax evasion caused critics to hold up, at least for a time, a trillion-dollar piece of legislation—and politicians took notice. As Hammond wrote on Twitter: “The fact the crypto industry has forced a delay on arguably the largest policy priority of the Administration (outside of COVID) is a testament to the strong lobbying forces in play. We are working together and to say we haven’t slept much in the past week is an understatement.”

Still, this is largely a public awareness victory—if a victory at all—for a cryptocurrency industry that, even as prices rise, continues to be under siege from all sides. The crypto community can flex its meme-driven lobbying power in boastful tweets, but can it actually win any victories? It’s hard to keep track of the proliferating investigations, both in the United States and abroad, into cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, rogue traders, money launderers, market manipulators, and stablecoins—coins pegged to a particular value that help provide liquidity to crypto markets—like Tether. Hardly a day goes by without a high-ranking official, such as Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler or Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, warning of dangerous market volatility, especially on the stablecoin issue, which a recent Federal Reserve paper compared to the “wildcat banking” of the nineteenth century, when private entities issued their own currencies.

Crypto advocates do have one point in their favor: This entire affair has seemed rushed and haphazard, in the grand tradition of American policymaking, which only contributes to a sense of fractured decision-making by officials who may not know what they’re doing. “This is no way to make policy,” Neeraj Agrawal, director of communications at Coin Center, told CNN. “There’s decisions being made that will massively influence how cryptocurrency develops in America, but it’s being done as a last-minute addition to a must pass infrastructure bill.” Even if you think cryptocurrencies are everything their critics accuse them of, this is a clumsy way to make policy for a crypto industry that has an approximately $1.86 trillion market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap (which is owned by Binance, the aforementioned cryptocurrency exchange currently subject to investigations in numerous national jurisdictions).

