Democracy Promotion Doesn’t Work Anymore

Joe Biden is keeping another campaign promise. This time, that’s not a good thing.

One of the cornerstones of Biden’s 2020 platform was to shore up democracy not only in America but around the world. In response to the rise of (sometimes Trump-inspired) authoritarianism, he pledged to “organize and host a global Summit for Democracy to renew the spirit and shared purpose of the nations of the Free World” during his first year in office, bringing together U.S. allies to “honestly confront the challenge of nations that are backsliding” and “forge a common agenda to address threats to our common values.” The White House announced on Wednesday that it will hold the first such summit virtually in December, followed by an in-person summit a year later.

But these summits are likely to do more harm than good to U.S. security—and to the cause of democracy at home and around the world. The guest list will almost certainly exclude China and Russia, inciting some measure of both anger and fear in them. Powerful states do not take kindly to being banned from international forums, and China and Russia already feel that the United States ignores their interests and is committed to undermining their regimes. The summits will only confirm as much in their eyes.