Congressional Colleagues Unimpressed by Duo’s Secret Afghanistan Fact-Finding Trip

But despite Biden’s assurances, members of Congress of both parties remain unconvinced that the mission to evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghan allies is going as well as the administration would like the public to believe. Chaotic scenes from the international airport in Kabul have prompted a similarly chaotic range of responses from lawmakers, from standard calls to action to whirlwind international jaunts.

While most members of Congress are using their bully pulpit to pressure the White House, two representatives took their frustrations on the road. Democratic Representative Seth Moulton and Republican Representative Peter Meijer, both of whom served in Iraq, embarked early Tuesday on a rogue mission to Afghanistan without the knowledge of congressional leaders or the Biden administration.

The two claimed in a joint statement on Tuesday evening that they had visited Kabul in the midst of a frenetic evacuation process “to gather information, not to grandstand.” The conclusions from their trip appear to confirm everybody’s preexisting concerns about the evacuation process, but they have now also drawn the ire of administration officials and members of Congress.