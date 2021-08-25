Congressional Colleagues Unimpressed by Duo’s Secret Afghanistan Fact-Finding Trip

The Biden administration has spent much of August shouting over a chorus of critics who have lambasted the administration about the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden reiterated his intention to steadfastly stick to the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal. However, he also said that he has asked the State Department and the Pentagon to draw up “contingency plans to adjust the timetable should that become necessary.”

The administration has highlighted the thousands of evacuations from the country in the weeks since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. On Tuesday, approximately 19,000 people were evacuated from Kabul, with around 82,000 evacuated since August 14, according to the White House.

But despite Biden’s assurances, members of Congress of both parties remain unconvinced that the mission to evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghan allies is going as well as the administration would like the public to believe. Chaotic scenes from the international airport in Kabul have prompted an equally chaotic range of responses from lawmakers, from standard calls to action to whirlwind international jaunts.