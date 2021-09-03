In Texas, the GOP Has Just Overplayed Its Hand

These days, one of the scariest phrases in the English language has become, “A deeply divided Supreme Court ruled...” The late-night Wednesday 5-to-4 decision rejecting the first challenge to the draconian Texas abortion law is an ominous indication of the intentions of what is, in effect, the Trump Court.

Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land under 10 presidents from Richard Nixon to Joe Biden. A woman born on the day that Roe was decided would now be 48 years old and, in almost all cases, beyond her child-bearing years. But the odds are high that the Supreme Court will either repeal or further eviscerate Roe before she turns 50—and before the 2022 elections.

Up to now—despite the vocal efforts of abortion-rights groups—the issue and the shape of the Supreme Court have mostly galvanized social conservatives. That was true in 2016 even after Mitch McConnell refused to allow Barack Obama to fill Antonin Scalia’s seat. According to the 2016 exit polls, Donald Trump narrowly edged Hillary Clinton among voters who considered “Supreme Court appointments” to be an “important issue” in shaping their electoral decision.