The Things We Carried Home

What scares the hell out of me is that I understand them because, in weak moments on dark nights, I feel those tendencies—those urges to lash out at authority, the apocalyptic anger at the world for all the disgusting things that happened in Afghanistan and friends I needlessly lost, the indignation that any concept of God would allow such terrible things. Such limitless anger that I can feel the fuse connecting me to reality pop, and the only thing that keeps me in check is my sheer drive to be a decent human being.

So when I see insurrectionist scoundrels like Copeland do completely insane things like that in a court of law, I see my old roommate raging in divorce court. I see Steve-o flipping out at our squadron commander. I see my buddy on wife number six. I see a path that I am thankful every day that I did not take a decade ago when all of this looney-tunes stuff started happening among friends from my time in the service. I see people who found something to feed their inner demons, and in so doing I stare into a dark mirror at the person who I could have been—a cryptofascist hate-fueled degenerate bent on tearing down the very structures and society he swore to protect, and with every fiber of my being I oppose him.

The war in Afghanistan looked like a war without end even back in 2007 when I first arrived in-country. People have been referring to it by the title of Joe Haldeman’s 1974 epic sci-fi novel, and to those superficially familiar, it is appropriate. But combat operations in southwest Asia, in all regards, were just the opening skirmishes. If we continue to defer any effort toward addressing this national sickness of radicalization, it plays right into their hands. The longer we wait to take a thorough audit of how we reintegrate returned veterans, as well as deal with the physical, mental, and moral injuries generated by this too-often-forgotten, incomprehensibly and immorally drawn-out war, the more recruits these degenerates will find in the hearts of disaffected veterans, and the greater the risk that January 6 will happen again—next time with better special effects and far more bloodshed.

I feel no pity for those who have come under the sway of this insanity, and neither should you. Those who have broken the law will pay for their crimes. We need to focus on prevention. Now. Or the Forever War will have only just begun.