Biden’s Done His Part on Vaccines. Now (Gulp!) It’s Up to America.

Fox News reacted to the Biden address with the predictable specter of authoritarian jackboots taking away America’s liberties. Appearing on Sean Hannity’s TV show Thursday night, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a zealous advocate of superspreader events like the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally, boasted, “In South Dakota, we’re going to be free, and we’re going to make sure that we don’t overstep our authority.” Utah Senator Mike Lee, who is far from the craziest GOP member of Congress, claimed on Twitter, “As a would-be autocrat, Biden endangers the very fibers of this great nation.” And Texas Governor Greg Abbott assailed Biden’s purported “power grab” and, like other GOP governors, threatened lawsuits and other forms of resistance.

Publicly silent in the immediate aftermath of the Biden speech were the conservative Republicans who have been admirably sane about vaccination. There was no statement from Mitch McConnell, who has been touring Kentucky urging his fellow citizens to be inoculated and railing against wild internet conspiracy theories. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, whose exasperation with anti-vaxxers has won national attention, also did not initially react to Biden’s proposals.

Speaking at a luncheon in Louisville Thursday, hours before Biden’s speech, McConnell stressed that the pandemic “isn’t going away on its own.” But many of his GOP counterparts are again indulging in magical thinking about herd immunity and nutso home remedies. Republican officeholders appear to be much more afraid of a primary challenge from right-wing crazies than they are of the worst pandemic in American history.