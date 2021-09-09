Biden’s Justice Department Takes Aim at the Texas Abortion Ban

The lawsuit is the most forceful effort in recent decades by a presidential administration to protect abortion rights at the state level.

It’s rare for the federal government to intervene directly in abortion rights cases, which usually pit pregnant women and abortion providers against state officials. But an unusual state law—and its extraordinary effort to circumvent review by the federal courts—brought the Justice Department off the sidelines. In practical terms, the lawsuit is the most forceful effort in recent decades by a presidential administration to protect abortion rights at the state level.

Under Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, states and their officials can’t impose an “undue burden” on women who try to obtain a pre-viability abortion. The Texas state legislature sought to circumvent those rulings by deputizing private citizens to enforce a ban on abortions after six weeks. S.B. 8 created a legal right for citizens to sue those they suspect of performing or assisting an abortion, and it allows them to collect at least $10,000 in penalties from the defendant if they succeed. By turning random strangers into anti-abortion bounty hunters, Texas made it easier for conservative federal judges to reject challenges to the law on procedural grounds.

The state’s gambit worked. In a late-night statement earlier this month, the Supreme Court refused to block S.B. 8 from going into effect while legal challenges work their way through the courts, rejecting an eleventh-hour request by a coalition of abortion providers who had sued a wide range of Texas officials. “The applicants now before us have raised serious questions regarding the constitutionality of the Texas law at issue,” five of the justices said in an unsigned order. “But their application also presents complex and novel antecedent procedural questions on which they have not carried their burden.”