Biden’s Justice Department Takes Aim at the Texas Abortion Ban

The Justice Department sued the state of Texas on Thursday to block a controversial statute that had effectively banned most abortions in the state, opening a new front in the legal war over the procedure. In a press conference announcing the move, Attorney General Merrick Garland described Senate Bill 8 as a “scheme to nullify the Constitution of the United States.”



“Texas has deliberately impeded the ability of women and providers to raise a challenge in federal court for a violation of their constitutionally protected rights,” the department said in its 27-page complaint. “In so doing, Texas has foreclosed the ability of these individuals to seek relief in their own name. The United States therefore brings this suit to vindicate its interest in ensuring that Texas respects its obligations under the Constitution.”

The lawsuit is the most forceful effort in recent decades by a presidential administration to protect abortion rights at the state level

It’s rare for the federal government to intervene directly in abortion-rights cases, which usually pit pregnant women and abortion providers against state officials. But an unusual state law—and its extraordinary effort to circumvent review by the federal courts—brought the Justice Department off the sidelines. In practical terms, the lawsuit is the most forceful effort in recent decades by a presidential administration to protect abortion rights at the state level.