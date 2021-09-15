None of this means that the well-heeled Time’s Uppers are uninterested in ending gendered harassment in the workplace—but they do seem consistently and conspicuously to draw the line at sacrificing their own power or connections to serve those just ends. In fact, getting more professional-class women into powerful positions is central to Time’s Up’s theory of change.

That may, indeed, reduce sexual harassment in elite workplaces, but the benefits don’t trickle down to vulnerable workers who toil far from the high-flung aeries of the professional class, and who face the same kinds of sexual intimidation and exploitation. A cynic may reasonably wonder if an advocacy organization whose goal is connecting women with movers and shakers plucked from top-tier Rolodexes should think of itself as a professional networking club, rather than as some ersatz crusader, aiming to materially transform the lives of women who aren’t anywhere near those elite spaces, and whose dignity threatens the comfort of those who are.

The #MeToo movement writ large often suffered from the same blind spots. Its selective focus on the potential for cathartic storytelling to take down individual abusers crowded out the possibility of building workers’ power to fight for structural change. Enlisting the top brass of the entertainment and politics industries reflects an assumption that workplace harassment is primarily a cultural issue that’s ideally combated through the endless raising of awareness in the hopes of shifting public attitudes. These tactics ignore the extent to which workplace sexual abuses are, first and foremost, a class issue.

The overwhelming majority of people who experience sexual harassment at work are, in fact, low-wage workers in precarious jobs, and much more likely to be working in fields like food service or home-based health care than in the aspirational professional fields where the high-profile downfall of a high-flying man might earn blockbuster media coverage. For the largely poor women who report harassment on the job, abuse is endemic for material reasons. For example, tipped workers put up with inappropriate advances from both customers and supervisors because pushing back could cost them both tips and good sections and hours, domestic workers have little recourse against harassment when working alone in their bosses’ private homes, and barely any of the millions of workers making near-minimum wage have enough of a financial cushion to risk rocking the boat.