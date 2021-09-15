From the beginning, Time’s Up’s deep ties with elite circles in Hollywood and Washington were touted as its core strength: After all, it was blockbuster investigative stories about longtime film producer Harvey Weinstein and his years of sexual predation on young actresses that triggered a major cultural reckoning with all forms of sexual violence, particularly at work. Weinstein was widely understood to have weaponized his prestige as a “queen maker” to assault vulnerable women who had little recourse against a titan of the already-cutthroat industry in which they were desperate to find employ. The empowering by benevolent women at the same elite levels in the same industries, the logic went, could bring about transformative change across the workplace landscape. As The New York Times described the mission, “Time’s Up was built on a bold premise: Ultra-connected women would pool their access and influence to push for gender equity.”

The reasoning was flawed from the get-go. As the actions of Kaplan and Tchen now have made rivetingly clear, the type of elite professional women who drove Time’s Up’s mission often shared the same vested interest in their industries’ status quo as their male counterparts. High-powered men are able to abuse those below them with relative impunity for largely material reasons: Their victims are pressured into silence by credible fears of blacklisting or job loss, and their abettors benefit more from their proximity to power—and the exclusive resources, invitations, and perks it provides—than they would from confronting it.

For Tchen—Michelle Obama’s former chief of staff—it wasn’t worth blowing up her cozy relationships with allies of the Cuomo administration over a few rumors of sexual harassment that could be more conveniently swept under the rug. Kaplan surely made a similar calculation when she opted to continue doing lucrative outside legal work representing well-heeled clients accused of complicity in sexual harassment, including Cuomo’s top aide.