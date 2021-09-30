The Infrastructure Bill Is Not Marxist. I Wish.

Here’s where Marxism can lend a hand. The immortal science of dialectical-materialism offers several basic insights you don’t need to have read even one volume of Capital to understand. Perhaps the most important is that people—and politicians, especially—are driven mainly by their material interests, not a well-written set of humanizing idiosyncrasies to be unveiled over an hour of prime time. Manchin made half a million dollars last year off a coal company owned by his son, and takes in more fossil fuel cash than any other senator. He accordingly wants to strip the reconciliation package of climate provisions and preserve fossil fuel subsidies. As my colleague Daniel Strauss pointed out last week, Sinema has raked in $932,065 from the industry groups leading the charge against the reconciliation bill, primarily because of its tax provisions. Her main sticking point in negotiations has been making sure any deal doesn’t include tax hikes on corporations and the wealthy.

Marxists and socialists generally propose that the counterweight to the unified interests of the bourgeoisie is a mobilized working class, using its leverage over the means of production to extract improvements in their material conditions. Political protagonists, in other words, don’t necessarily need to hold elected office. Many countries have a labor or socialist party created to represent the interests of the working class in government, which holds several seats in the national legislature and is accountable to trade unions and social movements. Thanks to our eighteenth-century Constitution and well over a century of brutal red-baiting, the U.S. has never had this. Left to their own devices, our two parties of capital have often worked to dismantle unions that might otherwise have been able to fight for something much more expansive than spending $3.5 trillion over a decade on public transit, clean drinking water, paid leave, and other amenities that are utterly ordinary in countries where the left has been allowed to govern.

Historically, it’s been socialists who have put forward imaginative, enticing visions for what a more decent society could look like. Another consequence of Democratic and Republican administrations each violently crushing budding left movements and leaders has been an inability for even self-styled progressives to turn policy items like a $15 minimum wage and climate investments into a coherent picture of a better world. Instead, their political agenda is articulated as a laundry list of seemingly disconnected policy goals that amount only, in this case, to a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that is neither socialism nor Marxism. If only.