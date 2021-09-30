The Infrastructure Bill Is Not Marxist. I Wish.

“This is why we all came to Washington. It’s like an episode of a TV show.… Maybe The West Wing, if something good happens, maybe Veep if not.”—White House press secretary Jen Psaki, responding to a question about when Congress would vote on the infrastructure bill

“The $3.5 trillion Biden plan isn’t socialism, it’s marxism.”—Marco Rubio, tweeting

It’s hard to imagine two quotes that better illustrate the shallowness of U.S. political culture. Both Jen Psaki’s West Wing shout-out and Marco Rubio’s groundless tweet emerged Thursday as hopes for a deal on a comprehensive spending package—likely this country’s last, best hope to pass climate policy for a generation—seemed to implode in real time. Of course, the infrastructure bill isn’t remotely socialist or Marxist: Though its tens of billions of dollars a year in climate spending is desperately needed, that falls well short of the at least $1 trillion a year needed to rapidly decarbonize the U.S. economy. But as Democratic Twitter exploded over Rubio’s provocation, I had a different reaction. Surely the United States would have a healthier political culture—and better shot at passing an infrastructure package—if at least as many people came to politics through Marx’s writings as through Aaron Sorkin’s.

For the sake of transparency, I say this as a socialist. I want the things that socialists want: for working people to live full and dignified lives on a planet that isn’t careening toward the edge of habitability, with far more control over how the institutions that structure their lives are run. I also want the decidedly nonsocialist $3.5 trillion reconciliation measure to pass, so that Democrats have something to run on in 2022 that can keep the House out of Republican hands. The style of politics The West Wing proposes, that’s inspired legions of Beltway-dwellers, just seems like a bad fit for that.

The West Wing imagines politics as an accumulating set of fast-talking conversations—down a hallway, preferably—where facts, reason, and a good argument will persuade your opponent to come around once you figure out what makes them tick. There’s some vague notion of stakes—that somewhere there are people who will feel the downstream effects of decisions made in the halls of power. But all the action and intrigue happens there before trickling down to the masses.

