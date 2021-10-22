Pundits Have a Terrible Track Record of Predicting Midterms a Year in Advance

1997: A changed election—not a change election

At this point in the fall of 1997, the 1998 congressional races were shaping up to be a sleepy affair without any single dominant issue. With unemployment falling to 4.7 percent (a 28-year low), the Democrats under Clinton seemed in better shape than normal for the sixth year of a presidential administration. Gingrich had turned to baroque issues such as “ending the IRS as we know it” to pad his House majority. GOP leaders were pantingly eager to exploit Clinton’s veto of a bill banning late-term abortions. As The New York Times reported in late October, “Already, Republicans are brain-storming how best to use the late-term issue in a number of races for the House and Senate next year.”

Only in January 1998 did the world learn that Clinton was doing more in the Oval Office than triangulating public policy, although the sex-crazed president resisted any sort of confession or apology until August. But the Republican majority’s overreach in deciding to start impeachment proceedings a month before the midterms proved a major factor in the 1998 elections. According to the exit polls, a 60–40 percent margin of voters said that Congress should “drop the whole matter” rather than “proceed with impeachment hearings.” Three days after the Democrats defied history by gaining House seats in an off-year election, Gingrich resigned as speaker.

2005: Score one for conventional wisdom

Sometimes it’s impossible to miss the obvious. The opening sentence of a front-page New York Times article in mid-October said it all. “Suddenly, Democrats see a possibility in 2006 they have long dreamed of: a sweeping midterm election.” The country had begun to sour as the Iraq War continued deteriorating abroad, and in late August the country turned against George W. Bush domestically for a disastrous response to Hurricane Katrina. By the end of the October, the outlook was even bleaker for Republicans. “Last week alone,” the Chicago Tribune summarized on October 30, “the death toll for U.S. troops in Iraq surpassed the 2,000 mark, the Supreme Court nomination of Harriet Miers collapsed and Vice President Dick Cheney’s chief of staff [Scooter Libby] resigned after being indicted.”