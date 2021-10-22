Pundits Have a Terrible Track Record of Predicting Midterms a Year in Advance

Judging from the political news as Halloween approaches, the Democrats are as doomed as anyone who defies a mummy’s curse. Every headline this month seems to point to a daunting Democratic defeat in the 2022 elections. Joe Biden can’t catch a break on Capitol Hill as the size of his signature spending package shrinks in tandem with the president’s poll numbers. Inflation is rising as supply chain bottlenecks represent the true War Against Christmas. Memories of Afghanistan fester. And hanging over everything is the threat of a government default triggered by united GOP opposition to lifting the debt ceiling when it expires yet again in December.

Taken together, it sounds dire. But how predictive are the portents more than a year before the congressional elections? To find out, I examined the political news and election forecasts 13 months before six different off-year elections dating back to Bill Clinton’s first term in 1993. (I only skipped October 2001—the nation’s shock from the 9/11 attacks overwhelmed everything.)

These historical excavations offer mixed news to Democrats brooding about 2022. The prognosticators correctly picked up signs that the incumbent president’s control of Congress was in jeopardy before the wave elections of 2006 (when Nancy Pelosi first became House speaker), 2010 (the Obama-era shellacking), and 2018 (Pelosi’s comeback as speaker). But too often the political narrative in October of odd-numbered years overreacted to ephemeral events and wrongly portrayed them as pivotal turning points. The problem with many of these prior electoral assessments was that the analysts failed to imagine the political terrain changing.