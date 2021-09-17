There May Be No Realistic Way to Fix Gerrymandering

Roberts concluded that they were asking the court to impose proportional representation on American elections, which the Constitution neither denies nor demands. “The Founders certainly did not think proportional representation was required,” he wrote. “For more than 50 years after ratification of the Constitution, many states elected their congressional representatives through at-large or ‘general ticket’ elections. Such states typically sent single-party delegations to Congress. That meant that a party could garner nearly half of the vote statewide and wind up without any seats in the congressional delegation.”

As you can imagine, general-ticket elections weren’t a tenable situation for voters at the time, especially as the franchise grew in the early republic. Only in the mid-nineteenth century did Congress put an end to the practice. “The Whigs in Alabama suffered that fate in 1840: ‘their party garnered 43 percent of the statewide vote, yet did not receive a single seat,’” Roberts wrote, quoting a scholarly account of the matter. “When Congress required single-member districts in the Apportionment Act of 1842, it was not out of a general sense of fairness, but instead a (mis)calculation by the Whigs that such a change would improve their electoral prospects.” Single-member districts became the norm in American elections, and further laws by Congress effectively mandated them.

Single-members districts have some advantages, including a measure of geographic representation. But those benefits are increasingly overshadowed by their drawbacks. Even in states without aggressive partisan gerrymandering, single-member districts lock hundreds of thousands of Americans out of direct representation. California Republicans should, by virtue of their numbers, receive a handful more seats in the House than they get each year. The same can be said for Texas Democrats or New York Republicans or Florida Democrats.

Even beyond those innate problems, however, the single-member district system is far more conducive to manipulation through gerrymandering. Unless there’s a massive partisan shift in one direction or the other, the most influential factor in the upcoming House elections will likely be partisan maps. Since gerrymandering reforms are more common in blue and purple states, Republicans have far more control of the next House maps than Democrats do, with full GOP control in 20 states compared to full Democratic control in eight states. It’s entirely possible that the House majority will be decided less by policies and personalities and more by brute procedural force.