There May Be No Realistic Way to Fix Gerrymandering

When considering the results of each of those elections, the Commission determined that Republican candidates won thirteen out of sixteen of those elections resulting in a statewide proportion of voters favoring statewide Republican candidates of 81 percent and a statewide proportion of voters favoring statewide Democratic candidates of 19 percent. When considering the number of votes cast in each of those elections for Republican and Democratic candidates, the statewide proportion of voters favoring statewide Republican candidates is 54 percent and the statewide proportion of voters favoring statewide Democratic candidates is 46 percent. Thus, the statewide proportion of voters favoring statewide Republican candidates is between 54 percent and 81 percent and the statewide proportion of voters favoring statewide Democratic candidates is between 19 percent and 46 percent.

If your eyes started to glaze over after reading “statewide proportion of voters” for the third or fourth time, I’ll try to briefly summarize it. The commission said that the maps’ partisan tilt is acceptable because it falls within a range that it determined using past election results. One end of that range is derived from the average proportion of statewide votes received by each party in the last 16 elections. That number favored Republicans by a healthy but not insurmountable margin. It also comes reasonably close to reaching proportional representation with single-member districts.

The other end of the range is where things go off the rails. Republicans also won 13 of the last 16 statewide elections, the commission noted, meaning they won 81 percent of the races. From that result, they concluded that Republicans had actually received 81 percent of the “statewide proportion of voters.” Through this mathematical sleight of hand, the commission members effectively diluted the voting strength of the losing party and inflated it for the winning party. By what probably isn’t a coincidence, that decision favored the party of the five members who voted for it.

What recourse do Americans have when they live under warped maps that are engineered by such knowing innumeracy? Some groups have threatened state-level litigation against the commission. Beyond that, Ohioans can only ask the same state legislature that benefits from gerrymandering to take action against it. And two years ago, the Supreme Court closed the door on the federal courts as an option. Federal judges spent the previous decade striking down extreme partisan gerrymanders largely crafted by Republican state lawmakers after the 2010 midterm elections. But in Rucho v. Common Cause, the court ruled 5–4 along the usual lines that there was no objective standard for judges to use when determining whether a map went too far in locking in partisan advantage.