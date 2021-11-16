A Disappointing CBO Score Might Not Doom the Build Back Better Act

Much like a red wheelbarrow, so much depends on a little-known government agency responsible for determining the costs of legislation. The Congressional Budget Office, or CBO, a nonpartisan agency under congressional control, is set to reveal its full cost estimate for Democrats’ massive social spending bill by Friday. Lawmakers are bracing for a set of numbers that may differ from the figures the White House had previously touted, giving rise to concerns that the bill may not be fully paid for, as some Democrats have stipulated it must.

House Democrats reached an agreement earlier this month to vote on the Build Back Better Act this week, pending a CBO score for the legislation. Five moderate Democrats who had been reluctant to support the bill without a final cost estimate agreed to a vote once CBO had released “fiscal information” about the Build Back Better Act. The agency said in a statement on Monday that the final score would be ready by Friday; the office has already published cost estimates for several of the bill’s provisions, and is continuing to do so in piecemeal fashion. The White House and the Joint Committee on Taxation have also released estimates, which conclude that there is sufficient revenue to pay for the bill.

The House may vote on the Build Back Better Act as early as Thursday, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters on Tuesday, with debate on the bill beginning on Wednesday. “We will get it done this week,” Hoyer said, although he acknowledged that votes could slip to Saturday. It is unlikely that a vote could be pushed back later than that; Congress is off next week for Thanksgiving recess. Whether the bill will garner sufficient support from moderates once the score is released has been an open question from the moment the bill landed on the CBO’s desk. For the moment, though, the answer seems to be a tentative “yes.”