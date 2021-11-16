A Disappointing CBO Score Might Not Doom the Build Back Better Act

The House may vote on the Build Back Better Act as early as Thursday, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters on Tuesday, with debate on the bill beginning on Wednesday. “We will get it done this week,” Hoyer said, although he acknowledged that votes could slip to Saturday. It is unlikely that a vote could be pushed back later than that: Congress is off next week for Thanksgiving recess. Whether the bill will garner sufficient support from moderates once the score is released has been an open question from the moment the bill landed on the CBO’s desk. For the moment, though, the answer seems to be a tentative “yes.”

The White House and lawmakers are anticipating that the final CBO score could find that the bill may not be fully paid for through tax revenue. Attention has been primarily focused on a provision in the bill that would provide the IRS with an injection of funds that would enable the agency to crack down on tax evaders, which the White House says will raise hundreds of billions of dollars. But the CBO seems likely to conclude that this plan may yield less revenue than Biden officials have suggested is possible. The director of the CBO, Phillip Swagel, estimated on Monday that the proposal to boost IRS funding to go after tax cheats would raise only $120 billion over a 10-year period, instead of the $400 billion estimated by the White House.

But this figure from the CBO is unlikely to be a deal-breaker, at least not in the House. Under budget scorekeeping guidelines established by Congress, the CBO is not permitted to say that investing money in the IRS will create the “secondary effect” of increasing revenue, so its estimate may not be fully accurate. Moreover, the five moderate holdouts enthusiastically supported the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden on Monday, even though the CBO found that it would increase the deficit.