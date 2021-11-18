West Virginia Democrats “Are Afraid of Joe Manchin”

In fact, several Democrat officials and operatives declined to speak on the record for this article for fear of upsetting Manchin or the state party. Assadzandi was not one of them. His group, the Monongalia County Democrats, is among the few that have been vocal in their support of Biden’s agenda as well as their frustration with Manchin. Assadzandi’s own Twitter bio reads, “He/Him. Progressive. Democrat. WV. @Sen_JoeManchin is 80% of the reason I have high blood pressure.”

The group recently issued a statement supporting the full $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act and urging Manchin to end the filibuster. “We felt it was our responsibility to speak out because the state party, frankly, has not,” Assadzandi said.

The West Virginia Democratic Party’s social media accounts and website contain no statements about bills currently stumbling through Congress, other than the Freedom to Vote Act—a compromise bill birthed from Manchin’s opposition to the earlier For the People Act. There are posts and press releases celebrating the passage of the infrastructure-focused portion of Biden’s Build Back Better plan, but there was nothing prior to its passage.

Party Chairwoman Belinda Biafore, who lives in Manchin’s hometown of Fairmont, says there’s a reason for that. “The way to get [Manchin’s] attention is not to blast him on social media,” she said. But Biafore maintains that this does not mean the party has been silent about the goings-on in Congress. “Did the party itself publicly go out and push him? No,” she said. “But did we as a committee reach out to Joe Manchin and express our concerns and views and ideas? Yes.”