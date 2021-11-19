The Supreme Court Will Settle Boston’s Religious-Flag War

Shurtleff, on the other hand, argued that the city has already displayed religious imagery on the flagpole to varying degrees. He noted that Boston had previously flown the flag of Turkey, which includes the Islamic iconography of the crescent moon and star, and the flag of Portugal, the seal of which features imagery associated with Jesus’s wounds during the crucifixion and Judas’s betrayal for 30 pieces of silver. Boston’s own city flag includes the city seal, which features a Latin inscription that translates to “God be with us as he was with our fathers.” And when Pope John Paul II visited the city in 1976, Shurtleff noted, Boston allowed the Vatican flag to be raised over Boston Common.

By deciding whether the third flagpole in front of Boston City Hall is a neutral public forum or a vehicle for government speech, the justices could use the opportunity to clarify both doctrines. Boston told the court that there is “no history of governments allowing their flagpoles to be used in a way that does not express a message with which the government agrees” and warned that it could be forced to choose “between the prospect of cacophony on one hand and First Amendment liability on the other.” The unspoken implication was that Boston might abandon its flag-flying program altogether if it loses.

Complicating matters for the city, however, are the facts of the case itself. One city official told Shurtleff that he would have approved the flag in question if he had not identified it specifically as the “Christian” flag on the application. The city’s new policy, issued after Shurtleff’s request, lumped in flags of “religious movements” with flags that are “inappropriate or offensive in nature” and support “discrimination” and “prejudice.” And while Boston told the court that the flagpole wasn’t a public forum where the law is concerned, the city’s own application form for the flagpole and other city hall spaces states that the city “seeks to accommodate all applicants seeking to take advantage of the City of Boston’s public forums.” For a Supreme Court that is particularly sensitive to claims of religious discrimination these days, those details might be damning for Boston’s case.