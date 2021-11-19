The Supreme Court Will Settle Boston’s Religious-Flag War

Boston told the justices that it had been willing to let the rest of the event take place, which was slated to include speeches by local clergy and a “celebration of the Christian contributions” to the nation’s founding. But it drew the line at flying the flag sought by Shurtleff and his organization. “The City’s flagpole is not a public forum, it is government property which the City may use in a manner best suited to its goals,” the city told the Supreme Court when it urged the justices to not hear the case. “[Shurtleff and Camp Constitution] therefore have no constitutional right to express their message on the City’s flagpole nor can they force the City to express itself in a particular way.”

City officials also hinted that the rest of Shurtleff’s proposed event was a pretext for flying a religious flag from a public building. “It can be inferred from the circumstances that the [Shurtleff and Camp Constitution] are not seeking permission to present their flag as part of an event celebrating the Christian religion or to engage in private speech, but are instead seeking to use the flagpole to obtain the powerful image of City approval of their religious views,” Boston told the court.

Shurtleff, on the other hand, argued that the city has already flown religious imagery from the flagpole to varying degrees. He noted that Boston had previously flown the flag of Turkey, which includes the Islamic iconography of the crescent moon and star, and the flag of Portugal, the seal of which features imagery associated with Jesus’s wounds during the crucifixion and Judas’s betrayal for thirty pieces of silver. Boston’s own city flag includes the city seal, which features a Latin inscription that translates to “God be with us as he was with our fathers.” And when Pope John Paul II visited the city in 1976, Shurtleff noted, Boston allowed the Vatican flag to be raised over Boston Common.

By deciding whether the third flagpole in front of Boston City Hall is a neutral public forum or a vehicle for government speech, the justices could use the opportunity to clarify both doctrines. Boston told the court that there is “no history of governments allowing their flagpoles to be used in a way that does not express a message with which the government agrees” and warned that it could be forced to choose “between the prospect of cacophony on one hand and First Amendment liability on the other.” The unspoken implication was that Boston might abandon its flag-flying program altogether if it loses.