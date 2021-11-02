A Texas Political Spat Has Dragged the Supreme Court Into a Free Speech Dilemma

Chief Justice John Roberts jumped in to challenge that approach to the question. “That seems to me a very artificial distinction,” he noted. “So, under your view, the Board could say everything it said in the resolution, except at the end say, ‘We would adopt a resolution of censure but for that crazy Supreme Court decision in the Houston Community College System, which said we can’t do that.’” Kimberly said that would be acceptable because it would be nondisciplinary. But that conclusion, Roberts noted, tried to get the court to consider issues beyond the censure itself, which is all that the court agreed to consider when it took up the case.

The basic question here—whether a local community college board can censure one of its rogue members—is far less mundane than it sounds. Censure is a routine tool used by virtually every elected body in the United States, ranging from the House of Representatives and the Senate to hundreds of state legislatures and city councils, and even to the thousands of local school boards, county commissions, and other elected governing bodies that use Robert’s Rules of Order (no relation to the chief justice) to carry out their functions. In their petition, the board claimed that an American elected body issues a censure to one of its members once every two days, on average.

“I mean, it’s a question of the political organization of the United States,” Justice Stephen Breyer noted at one point. “There are legislatures, there are committees, there are state governments, and we are a court, which is just part of it. We don’t run it. And since we don’t run it, the other parties also have to have some powers, and one of the powers typically is power of administration, power to control the kinds of things others say within the body, what’s appropriate, what isn’t.”