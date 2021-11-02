A Texas Political Spat Has Dragged the Supreme Court Into a Free Speech Dilemma

The hypotheticals did not abate as the arguments went on. What about administrative agencies with multi-member boards and courts with multiple judges, Justice Samuel Alito asked? Should they be treated differently from legislative bodies in this context? “As far as history goes, yes, because we do have a historical tradition of elected legislative bodies exercising discipline over their members,” Sopan Joshi, a Justice Department lawyer who argued on behalf of the federal government in the board’s favor, replied.

In an exchange with Michael Kimberly, who argued on behalf of Wilson, Barrett hypothesized how Wilson’s preferred outcome would affect a hypothetical racist legislator. “The member says all kinds of horrible racial slurs on the floor, that is censurable,” she asked, “and then walks out onto the steps and gives a press conference and repeats those exact same racial slurs, that is not subject to censure ever?” Kimberly said that her example would be correct, but argued that the legislature could adopt a resolution that praises diversity measures, as HCC’s board recently did, without running afoul of the First Amendment.

Chief Justice John Roberts jumped in to challenge that approach to the question. “That seems to me a very artificial distinction,” he noted. “So, under your view, the Board could say everything it said in the resolution, except at the end say, ‘We would adopt a resolution of censure, but for that crazy Supreme Court decision in the Houston Community College System which said we can’t do that.’” Kimberly said that would be acceptable because it would be non-disciplinary. But that conclusion, Roberts noted, tried to get the court to consider issues beyond the censure itself, which is all that the court agreed to consider when it took up the case.

The basic question here—whether a local community college board can censure one of its rogue members—is far less mundane than it sounds. Censure is a routine tool used by virtually every elected body in the United States, ranging from the House of Representatives and the Senate, to hundreds of state legislatures and city councils, and even to the thousands of local school boards, county commissions, and other elected governing bodies that use Robert’s Rules of Order (no relation to the chief justice) to carry out their functions. In their petition, the board claimed that an American elected body issues a censure to one of its members once every two days on average.