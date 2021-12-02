Chuck Schumer’s Daunting Quest to “Restore the Senate”

The filibuster is the elephant in the Senate chamber that’s gone unmentioned in all this talk of restoration. Most legislation requires 60 votes to advance in the Senate, and Democrats only hold 50 seats. If Democrats can’t get 10 Republican votes to limit debate on a bill, that’s a filibuster—the modern day, optimized for maximum obstruction and minimum fuss version that’s become the norm, anyway. In the halcyon days of yore, senators would actually have to be present and speaking on the Senate floor if they wanted to block a bill. But a rules change in 1975 both lowered the threshold by which the Senate could advance a bill to 60 votes, with the purpose of making it easier to pass legislation, and no longer required senators to be physically present to prevent an end to debate.

In theory, legislation should be able to be approved with an up-or-down simple majority vote. But that requires clearing the hurdle of limiting debate, and reaching the 60-vote threshold. Usage of the filibuster has increased dramatically in recent years, as the minority party can block any legislation they oppose. (This touches upon one of the most convincing arguments for Democrats against eliminating the filibuster—someday they will be in the minority again, and will want their rights to be protected.)

Republicans earlier this year blocked the For the People Act, a sweeping voting, campaign finance and elections reform bill. A group of Democrats, including several moderates, then crafted the Freedom to Vote Act in the hopes of enacting reforms that could get Republican votes; this too was filibustered, as was the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

But eliminating the filibuster altogether is likely not an option, as Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are firmly opposed to doing so. Manchin led the effort to pitch the Freedom to Vote Act to his Republican colleagues, in the hopes that a less expansive measure would attract GOP votes. Despite having been rebuffed, Manchin remains adamant in his opposition to ending the filibuster, or creating a carve-out specifically for voting rights.