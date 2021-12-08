The Cinematic Sainthood of Diego Maradona

The film takes its name from the real-life climax of Maradona’s celebrity, when he delivered two spectacular goals in the 1986 FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and England, in Mexico City. According to the rules, he should really have only scored one—the referee didn’t see what had happened properly, but Maradona’s hand did touch the ball as he scored the first goal. The goal was allowed, and Maradona followed it up with probably the most beautiful goal ever scored in football, often called “the goal of the century.” The movie’s title phrase comes from Maradona’s press conference after the match, where he said he had scored, “Un poco con la cabeza de Maradona y otro poco con la mano de Dios” (a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God).

Maradona is nowhere to be seen at the start of Sorrentino’s movie, which begins with dreamlike confusion. Heavily inspired by Fellini, The Hand of God begins with a pretty woman meeting a mythical creature, the monaciello or “little monk” fairy of Naples. But it quickly turns out that we are seeing a family’s history through the perceptions of Fabietto. This is a scene in his aunt’s life as he misunderstood it, and we are watching the scenes that his infant imagination pieced together.

As Fabietto grows up, the action becomes clearer, and we learn that his last name is Schisa; and he has a brother, Marchino (Marlon Joubert); and two sweet, funny parents, Maria and Saverio (the exceptional Teresa Saponangelo and Toni Servillo). The father works at the Bank of Naples, where he hears whispers of goings-on at the top. The monk-meeting aunt becomes an aunt named Patrizia (Luisa Ranieri) who suffers an abusive husband and psychiatric breakdown. It’s through relatives that Maradona first comes into Fabietto’s life: Saverio comes home speaking of workplace rumors of a large sum being gathered to buy the player.

When the prophesied genius does in fact arrive at Naples, Fabietto’s life appears touched by magic. He and Marchino watch Maradona take practice penalty kicks in the daytime, jaws slack, the ball arcing to perfection each time. Wherever Fabietto walks, his Walkman strapped to the waistband of his 1980s jeans, much like Elio from Call Me by Your Name, the blue light of Neapolitan evening seems to warm, rather than cool, the city’s stone harbors. There is something so blessed about this life, so jovial and idealized, that one senses a storm on the horizon long before it comes.