When California’s Housing Push Clashes With Indigenous Rights

The appeals court’s decision, which the state supreme court upheld, extensively cited arguments provided in state legislation outlining the need for S.B. 35, which read, “The consequences of failing to effectively and aggressively confront this crisis are hurting millions of Californians, robbing future generations of the chance to call California home, stifling economic opportunities for workers and businesses, worsening poverty and homelessness, and undermining the state’s environmental and climate objectives.” There are no provisions in the legislation to protect sacred Native sites, though there are provisions protecting native plant species. But the same day the legislature approved S.B. 35 it also amended previous legislative code negating Home Rule in order to break ground quickly on new projects. That’s significant, given that the Confederated Villages of Lisjan don’t have a government-to-government relationship with California or the United States, meaning that the Ohlone tribes are reliant on solidarity and support from the city, which was also stripped of its power. A later bill, signed into law by the governor in September 2020, supposedly protects sacred spaces from S.B. 35, but it wasn’t enough to protect the Shellmound. It appears that the crisis of housing and the crisis of Native sovereignty are at odds, exemplified by a judgment that puts all Native-led land defending efforts in jeopardy. As the U.C. Berkeley Department of Anthropology said in an amicus brief to the court, “The treatment of these shellmounds in the Court of Appeal Decision sets a precedent with potentially disastrous implications for the preservation of these historic structures, as in the present case.”

Paving over Ohlone land is analogous to paving over Ohlone people, a policy with roots in the creation of the United States, and later, in the repurposing of Mexican land to make California. Wars over land presuppose a war against the land’s people; California’s first governor, Peter Burnett, claimed in a 1851 speech that the “inevitable destiny” of the extermination of Indigenous people would continue “until the Indian race should become extinct.” The state soon approved laws creating Indian boarding schools, outlawing Indigenous languages, and allowing for the arrest of Indigenous people if police thought they were unemployed so that they could be sold as laborers. Up until 1978, no Native person living in California could practice traditional religious and sacred ceremonies; the freedom of religion applied solely to settlers. California’s fulfillment as a state required the subjugation of Native peoples, and tribal lands now account for 520,000 acres of California’s total land mass of 100 million acres. In 2019, Newsom offered a formal apology on behalf of California for its past wrongs to Native American peoples, saying that the government “commends and honors California Native Americans for persisting, carrying on cultural and linguistic traditions, and stewarding and protecting this land that we now share.”

Indigenous peoples have always been placed in diametric opposition to the project and progress of the United States, while public education campaigns have tried to convince the American living that our dead were not all that bad—after all, most of us live on stolen land developed by these wayfaring settlers. It may seem a stretch to connect S.B. 35, in the twenty-first century, to earlier legal and colonial regimes levied against Native peoples, like relocation, assimilation and termination (abolishing Native tribes and their sociopolitical power). But those laws made resisting a life driven by capital so impossible that Native peoples had no choice but to be absorbed into whiteness in cities or suffer financial impoverishment on reservations. There’s a specific history related to housing here, too: The Dawes Act and the Homestead Act incentivized individual land ownership, and equated it with being civilized, destroying Native land and reservations in the process to the benefit of white Americans. Colonization was a housing crisis all on its own.

The rampant housing speculation known previously as westward expansion and currently as “development” has stripped Native peoples of affordable housing options. Today, California is home to the largest population of Native people in the country, yet Native and Indigenous people are some of the most economically disenfranchised of any ethnic group. The median income for a Native household nationwide is just under $40,000, with a poverty rate of as high as 33 percent. The homeownership rate for Native people is just over 50 percent, compared to nearly 75 percent for white Americans.