When California’s Housing Push Clashes With Indigenous Rights

The Confederated Villages of Lisjan, one of many Ohlone tribes in what is now known as the East Bay, isn’t one of the 574 federally recognized tribes, meaning that the Lisjan Ohlone have no legal, treaty-protected claim to the Shellmound site—or any of the hundreds of other such shell-mound sites scattered across the Bay Area. And while the City of Berkeley’s landmark designation of the space might have helped to forestall any construction project, the state’s high court’s decision sets a dangerous precedent for Home Rule (which says that charter cities, like Berkeley, have agency to regulate municipal issues), paints any Indigenous person who attempts to protect sacred land as anti–affordable housing, and affirms that the aim of development supersedes protection of sacred land.

The appeals court’s decision, which the state Supreme Court upheld, extensively cited arguments provided in state legislation outlining the need for S.B. 35, which read, “The consequences of failing to effectively and aggressively confront this crisis are hurting millions of Californians, robbing future generations of the chance to call California home, stifling economic opportunities for workers and businesses, worsening poverty and homelessness, and undermining the state’s environmental and climate objectives.” There are no provisions in the legislation to protect sacred Native sites, though there are provisions protecting native plant species. But the same day the legislature approved S.B. 35, it also amended previous legislative code negating Home Rule in order to break ground quickly on new projects. That’s significant, given that the Confederated Villages of Lisjan don’t have a government-to-government relationship with California or the United States, meaning that the Ohlone tribes are reliant on solidarity and support from the city, which was also stripped of its power. A later bill, signed into law by the governor in September 2020, supposedly protects sacred spaces from S.B. 35, but it wasn’t enough to protect the Shellmound. It appears that the crisis of housing and the crisis of Native sovereignty are at odds, exemplified by a judgment that puts all Native-led land-defending efforts in jeopardy. As the U.C. Berkeley Department of Anthropology said in an amicus brief to the court, “The treatment of these shellmounds in the Court of Appeal Decision sets a precedent with potentially disastrous implications for the preservation of these historic structures, as in the present case.”

Paving over Ohlone land is analogous to paving over Ohlone people, a policy with roots in the creation of the United States and, later, in the repurposing of Mexican land to make California. Wars over land presuppose a war against the land’s people; California’s first governor, Peter Burnett, claimed in a 1851 speech that the “inevitable destiny” of the extermination of Indigenous people would continue “until the Indian race should become extinct.” The state soon approved laws creating Indian boarding schools, outlawing Indigenous languages, and allowing for the arrest of Indigenous people if police thought they were unemployed so that they could be sold as laborers. Until 1978, no Native person living in California could practice traditional religious and sacred ceremonies; freedom of religion applied solely to settlers. California’s fulfillment as a state required the subjugation of Native peoples, and tribal lands now account for 520,000 acres of California’s total land mass of 100 million acres. In 2019, Newsom offered a formal apology on behalf of California for its past wrongs to Native American peoples, saying that the government “commends and honors California Native Americans for persisting, carrying on cultural and linguistic traditions, and stewarding and protecting this land that we now share.”