Senate Democrats Mull a Legislative Switcheroo and Plunge Capitol Hill Into Chaos

But Democrats are running up against two hurdles in moving forward with the measure. The first is addressing parliamentary issues with the bill, ensuring that it would be able to pass using budget reconciliation, a complicated process that would allow it to pass without any Republican votes. The second and perhaps more serious challenge is continued skepticism from Senator Joe Manchin, who has raised concerns about the price of the bill, as well as many of its components.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are mulling a rules change in an effort to pass voting rights legislation before the end of the year, and Manchin is also at the nexus of this thorny matter. Republicans have already blocked multiple voting rights and elections-reform measures this year using the filibuster. Democrats are currently trying to figure out a way to fulfill Schumer’s promise to “restore the Senate”—that is, make the upper chamber more functional without eliminating the filibuster. A group of moderate Democrats, including Manchin, have engaged in multiple conversations in recent days about a potential rules change to make a filibuster more difficult. If it appears that Democrats are unable to pass the Build Back Better Act now, they may attempt this unexpected end-of-year switcheroo, pivoting their attention to voting rights legislation.

“In terms of time priorities, obviously voting rights has got to be dealt with immediately. I would like to see Build Back Better dealt with as quickly as possible, but if we can’t deal with it right now, it’s far more important that we deal with the voting rights issue,” Senator Bernie Sanders told reporters on Wednesday. The potential bait and switch did not appear to have been cleared with all Democrats, however. Senator Dick Durbin, the majority whip, told reporters on Wednesday that he did not know anything about addressing voting rights before the Build Back Better Act.