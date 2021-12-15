Senate Democrats Mull a Legislative Switcheroo and Plunge Capitol Hill Into Chaos

But the Build Back Better Act also has a time-sensitive element, as it includes a one-year extension of the expanded child tax credit, which is set to expire at the end of the year. If the credit is not extended, Wednesday will mark the last day that families receive a monthly installment of the enhanced credit. The expanded credit for the first time allowed parents too poor to file income taxes to receive it, a provision that will also expire at the end of the month—meaning that millions of children are at risk of slipping below the poverty line or sinking deeper into poverty.

Manchin has previously expressed skepticism of the credit, suggesting it should be further means tested or tied to work requirements. CNN reported on Wednesday that the credit was a major sticking point in discussions with the White House over the Build Back Better Act.

But a source familiar with the discussions between Manchin and Biden told The New Republic that Manchin had not told Biden what to include or not include in the Build Back Better Act. But this source noted that the West Virginia senator has been firm in his opinion that the cost of the bill should not exceed $1.75 trillion, and that the expanded child tax credit would cost $1.4 trillion over ten years. (The senator has been consistent in this concern, justifiably worrying that the cost of the Build Back Better Act was only $2 trillion because Democrats said they would only extend most programs for a year or two when they actually meant to make it permanent, a gimmick he referred to as “shell games.”) Manchin also told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that he was “not opposed to the child tax credit,” and called a reporter who persisted in questioning him about it “bullshit.”

Several Democrats expressed frustration that the child tax credit may be in jeopardy. “It seems to me the last thing we should be doing with this moment of rising prices, is raising taxes on working people in this country, which is what the effective ending of this policy would be,” said Senator Michael Bennet, one of the biggest advocates for the child tax credit. The credit has already contributed to a drop in the child poverty rate and in food insufficiency among families with children. Bennet later told reporters that he had “believed there was a deal” to extend the credit for one year and make full refundability permanent. When asked by The New Republic if he planned on speaking to Manchin, Bennet replied: “I certainly do.”