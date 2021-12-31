Abortion Pills Aren’t a Silver Bullet for Everyone

Gomperts has insisted that Aid Access is legal, too, and that the organization provides instructions for people in abortion-hostile states and countries that don’t allow medication abortion to order via foreign pharmacies. But that does carry a risk, even if now it seems small. “To date, no one has been prosecuted just for ordering abortion pills, obtaining a prescription online, or trying to get a prescription filled at a pharmacy,” reports If/When/How. “Nonetheless, evidence of having purchased abortion pills online has been used against people charged with other crimes related to self-managed abortion.” In a 2013 case in Pennsylvania, for example, a woman was criminally charged for ordering mifepristone and misoprostol online for her daughter; she was reported to Child Protective Services by medical staff at the hospital where she’d taken her daughter for follow-up care.

In April, the Food and Drug Administration temporarily lifted a component of its Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy, or REMS, that had prevented mifepristone from being sent through the mail. Medication abortion counseling and prescriptions thus became available via telehealth. Prager said that lifting the REMS entirely would have been more helpful, because it would open the possibility of mifepristone being widely available at pharmacies, or maybe even over the counter, as it is in other countries. (If mifepristone were accessible over the counter, Aid Access’ advance provision model really could be mainstream.) Still, when the FDA’s rule-change became permanent in December, news outlets framed it as a major expansion of reproductive rights.

But that expansion had already happened with the agency’s move in April. In clinics that had been providing medication abortion through telehealth for months, said Prager, the FDA’s announcement had “zero” impact. Providers had already been doing this work; the FDA’s announcement simply meant it could continue. It was not a new explosion of access, but media accounts made it seem that way, as outlets that rarely covered abortion ran with the news.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned this summer, a similar distortion is likely to occur. Medication abortion may once again be framed as the key solution to gaps in care. And for some patients, it absolutely will be. But for abortion access to be truly broadened in a country that criminalizes poverty and pregnancy, a systems-level change is needed: one that extends beyond the contents of blue-state medicine cabinets and invites a wholesale reimagining of how we treat the rights of pregnant people.