Anti-Abortion Christians Want a Social Safety Net—but Just for Pregnant Women

According to various surveys, the cost of raising a child in the United States during their first year on this planet ranges from a median of $6,000 to $12,000. That’s after the baby is born—one study found that even for those with health insurance, being pregnant and then giving birth by C-section costs, on average, more than $5,000 (a vaginal birth is slightly cheaper). It’s the depressing reality that in the U.S., a baby, much like a college education, can equal a crippling financial burden. As Michelle Moniz, an ob-gyn and the lead author of the study on the cost of giving birth, put it, “This is the kind of money that causes people to go into debt.”

No wonder, then, that the two most commonly cited reasons for people to get an abortion are related to economic (in)security. For many, having a child, or another one (slightly more than half of all people who get an abortion already have at least one child), is simply not an option.

Enter the anti-abortion movement’s latest rebranding. A growing cohort of conservative evangelical women, pleased that their activism has sharply curtailed abortion access in Republican states (and in Texas, almost banned abortion altogether), are now pivoting to promoting how they will care for pregnant women and their babies, providing free diapers and chipping in for bills, or, in the case of one woman, dreaming up a “maternity ranch” for women who contemplated having an abortion but instead continued with their pregnancy. At first glance, this seems merely like a modern update of the older, exploitative model of “maternity homes,” where mostly white, middle-class unwed pregnant women were shipped off to have their babies, shrouded in secrecy and in shame. It also is a fun-house mirror distortion of the mantra of the reproductive justice movement, which has argued, correctly, that the fight for abortion access shouldn’t be just about protecting the ability to end one’s pregnancy but also needs to consider the entirety of the conditions under which we have and raise children. Pregnant people who want to give birth do need support—but let’s not be deluded into thinking these abortion foes are allies.