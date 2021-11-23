Anti-Abortion Christians Want a Social Safety Net—but Just for Pregnant Women

Enter the anti-abortion movement’s latest rebranding. A growing cohort of conservative evangelical women, pleased that their activism has sharply curtailed abortion access in Republican states (and in Texas, almost banned abortion altogether), are now pivoting to promoting how they will care for pregnant women and their babies, providing free diapers and chipping in for bills, or, in the case of one woman, dreaming up a “maternity ranch” for women who contemplated having an abortion but instead continued with their pregnancy. At first glance, this seems merely like a modern update of the older, exploitative model of “maternity homes,” where mostly white, middle-class unwed pregnant women were shipped off to have their babies, shrouded in secrecy and in shame. It also is a fun-house mirror distortion of the mantra of the reproductive justice movement, which has argued, correctly, that the fight for abortion access shouldn’t be just about protecting the ability to end one’s pregnancy but also needs to consider the entirety of the conditions under which we have and raise children. Pregnant people who want to give birth do need support—but let’s not be deluded into thinking these abortion foes are allies.

“Maternity ranch” is the term that Texas resident Aubrey Schlackman uses for the shiplap-heavy compound of “farmhouse-style” cottages spread out over dozens of acres (“I want all of the aesthetic to be unified,” she told The Washington Post) she is looking to build for women and their newborns—a place where women (who I imagine are exhausted by the work of child-rearing) “could plant a garden and learn how to grow their own food, and maybe even learn how to raise cows.” Schlackman and other evangelical Christians are envisioning, as the Post wrote recently in a largely uncritical profile, “a new era in America when the church would establish a kind of Christian social safety net where motherhood was not only supported but also exalted as part of God’s plan for the universe.” (Apparently, this Christian social safety net only exists for a short period after a baby is born; Schlackman’s maternity ranch, if it ever materializes, will only house women until their babies turn 1. One naturally wonders what will happen to these women after being kicked off the compound.) The ranch isn’t real yet, but she and her husband have already begun working with pregnant women. Their assistance comes with some strings: Aside from the very big catch that the women have to commit to remaining pregnant, they must also sign agreements to participate in a 12-week Bible study in order to receive the time-limited financial assistance provided by the Schlackmans’ nonprofit.

Let Them Live, whose youthful founder, Emily Berning, I met in 2020 at the Conservative Political Action Conference, is another anti-abortion group whose stated goal is to “defend the defenseless” by providing financial help to women who, partly through its intervention—the group collaborates with crisis pregnancy centers and clinic protesters—have chosen to cancel their abortion appointments. When we spoke last year, Berning was eager to give her work a shallow feminist gloss. “You know, I am definitely anti-abortion and definitely do not agree with abortion,” she told me. In a sign of her beliefs, she had traveled to Ireland to campaign against the loosening of that country’s abortion ban in 2018. But, she insisted, “the way that I want to make that happen is by empowering women.” (A since-deleted post on Let Them Live’s website paints a decidedly more coercive picture; after hearing from a woman’s boss that her employee had requested a day off for an abortion, the group “started counseling her boss on methods to cancel the abortion.”)