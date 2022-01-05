Does the Democrats’ New Voting Rights Push Stand a Chance in Joe Manchin’s Senate?

The Senate recessed at the end of the year without making any decisions on potential rule changes, and with two Democrats holding out against eliminating the filibuster outright—Senator Joe Manchin, who torpedoed the Build Back Better Act the week before Christmas by saying he would vote against it in its current form, and Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who has said she would not support ending the rule requiring a 60-vote threshold for legislation to advance in the upper chamber.



Senate Democrats returned to Washington this week determined to move forward in their quest to “restore the Senate.” In a letter to colleagues on Monday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pledged that Democrats would move forward on their quest to pass voting rights legislation and return the Senate to a semblance of functionality, citing the impending anniversary of the deadly attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, as an impetus for action.

“January 6th was a symptom of a broader illness—an effort to delegitimize our election process, and the Senate must advance systemic democracy reforms to repair our republic or else the events of that day will not be an aberration—they will be the new norm,” Schumer said in his letter. “Given the urgency of the situation and imminence of the votes, we as Senate Democrats must urge the public in a variety of different ways to impress upon their Senators the importance of acting and reforming the Senate rules, if that becomes a [prerequisite] for action to save our democracy.”