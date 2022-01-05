Does the Democrats’ New Voting Rights Push Stand a Chance in Joe Manchin’s Senate?

In the waning days of December, with their legislative agenda exhaling a painful death rattle that culminated in the demise of the House-passed version of the Build Back Better Act, Senate Democrats began to pivot their attention to passing some form of voting rights legislation.

For lawmakers in the upper house, it was a bit of déjà vu. Democrats spent the better part of the past year trying to pass voting rights bills, including the Freedom to Vote Act, which they crafted with the hopes of obtaining the GOP support that previous attempts had failed to garner. As everyone knows by now, a minimum of 10 Republican votes are necessary to circumvent the Senate filibuster; no Republicans ended up supporting the Freedom to Vote Act, and only GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski supported the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which restores a key provision in the 1965 Voting Rights Act gutted by the Supreme Court. Throughout the fall, a group of moderate Democrats regularly huddled together, discussing potential changes to Senate rules that might allow their efforts to succeed.

The Senate recessed at the end of the year without making any decisions on potential rule changes, and with two Democrats holding out against eliminating the filibuster outright—Senator Joe Manchin, who torpedoed the Build Back Better Act the week before Christmas by saying he would vote against it in its current form, and Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who has said she would not support ending the rule requiring a 60-vote threshold for legislation to advance in the upper chamber.

