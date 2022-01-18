Biden’s Ambassadors Are Just the Same Ethical Failures

At the start of his administration last year, there were strong signs that Biden would make something of a clean break from Trump’s past. It was reported at the time that White House staff were actively discouraging donors who were quietly (and maybe not so quietly) trying to put their names forward for plum diplomatic postings. Biden, as a former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was undoubtedly familiar with the practice. Hopes that his experience would help him move against it have since been dashed.

Canada went to David Cohen, a former Comcast executive who hosted Biden’s first fundraiser as a presidential candidate in 2019. Some of Biden’s major campaign bundlers received solid postings, like Marc Stanley to Argentina and Michael Adler to Belgium. Scott Miller, the new U.S. ambassador to Switzerland and Lichtenstein, appeared to receive the post less for his expertise on the wealthy Alpine confederation or the last sovereign remnant of the Holy Roman Empire and more for being a major donor in Colorado Democratic circles. Tsunis, Biden’s aforementioned pick for Greece, even worked as a donor bundler for Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign.

One of the more justifiable political nominations was that of Michelle Kwan, the former Olympic figure skater, to serve as ambassador to Belize. In her post-Olympics career, Kwan worked for the State Department through multiple administrations on public diplomacy initiatives, including in a stint as an adviser to the department’s Office of Global Women’s Issues. That makes her more qualified for an ambassadorial post than many of Biden’s other nominees. But it also probably helped that she worked for the Biden campaign as a celebrity surrogate during the 2020 campaign.

Kwan’s experience is still something of an outlier. Some major postings went to longtime Democratic allies like Caroline Kennedy, who was confirmed as the ambassador to Australia last month. She also has diplomatic experience—from serving as the ambassador to Japan in the late Obama administration. Her aunt, Victoria Reggie Kennedy, is also now the ambassador to Austria. Other Biden friends and allies who don’t necessarily fall into the “donor” category have also received major positions: former Obama Interior Secretary Ken Salazar to Mexico, former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to India, former Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to Luxembourg, and even former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to Japan. (Yes, that Rahm Emanuel.)