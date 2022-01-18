Biden’s Ambassadors Are Just the Same Ethical Failures

I take no joy in rehashing what must have been one of the lowest points in Tsunis’s professional life. It is only relevant now because the Biden administration nominated him for another ambassadorship, this time to Greece. In fairness to Tsunis, the Hellenic Republic appears to be a better destination for him than Norway was eight years ago: The Biden administration told Reuters in October that Tsunis fluently speaks Greek and often works with Greek-American organizations.

The nomination and some of Biden’s other recent ambassadorial picks are a depressing indicator that the president hasn’t lived up to the high hopes that many had when it comes to choosing America’s highest-ranking representatives overseas. It’s especially bad considering that when he took office, he initially sent signals that change was afoot and that the standard for being appointed to one of these plum positions would be set higher than “gave me a lot of money.” It made abundant sense for Biden to set a strong ethical tone at the outset of his presidency given the notorious lapses of his famously wayward predecessor, but the donor-to-embassy pipeline has long been ripe for dismantling.

As I’ve noted before, donor-ambassadors are a tragically bipartisan habit—and one that appears to be unique to the U.S. among major democracies. This sordid trend reached its logical conclusion under the Trump administration, when more than half the ambassadorial corps became unqualified political appointees. By some strange coincidence, Trump’s ambassadors to Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and various other smaller European countries all donated tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of dollars to Trump’s campaign or inaugural committee. Gordon Sondland, an Oregon hotelier, gave $1 million to the latter and received both the ambassadorship to the European Union and a secondary role in Trump’s first impeachment saga for his troubles.