Democrats Need to Make the Bad Guys Take Some Tough Votes

Democrats, already facing the traditional headwinds that the party that wins the White House tends to weather in the midterms, now have to carve out some sort of campaign message. They could hope for the possibility that Joe Manchin might agree to vote for some Build Back Better–shaped bill. But given the West Virginia senator’s penchant for changing his mind and pulling the rug out from under his colleagues, no one should expect success on this front. What, then, can Democrats salvage from the wreckage of the Biden agenda? Well, if there’s little hope of anything else, they shall have to extract something from the certainty of failure, by making the bad guys eat some tough votes.

Let us consider just how easy it is to be a Republican right now. Congress has failed to advance a slew of popular policies to Biden’s desk, ranging from the extension of the enhanced child tax credit to paid family leave, to funding for in-home and community-based care. Democrats have been ill served by the spectacle created by all their intraparty wranglings and their (often tragicomical) inability to work together. The public has watched their caucus fall into dysfunction and its once-generous signature bill get steadily whittled down.

Republicans have yet to take much blame for these failures. They’ve largely sat on the sidelines as failed Democratic negotiations became the main event in Washington over the latter half of 2021. Meanwhile, the GOP has been left off the hook. Democrats could argue that the fact they were forced to stuff their agenda into a reconciliation bill in order to dodge a GOP filibuster is sufficient to demonstrate Republican opposition to popular policies. But maybe the people need a clearer reminder of the Republicans’ obstructionism.