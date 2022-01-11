The Problem With Rochelle Walensky

Though Walensky’s troubles in the agency predate omicron, it was those isolation guidelines in late December that renewed attention to her lack of experience in government: While she and Fauci both indicated the guidelines were a sound attempt to maintain “social function,” Fauci publicly suggested testing recommendations that never materialized would soon follow, and unnamed sources claimed Walensky didn’t seek much input before posting what would become the CDC’s official line. The guidance inspired a rare and sharp critique from the American Medical Association, which said that “potentially hundreds of thousands of people could return to work infectious if they follow the CDC’s new guidance,” particularly as the measures didn’t include a negative Covid-19 test result. The controversy was fueled by a sense that the agency was being less than honest about how it came to its determination. While Walensky disputes this, nearly every public health expert, including her supporters, believe the recommendations had less to do with best practices than the fact that it’s nearly impossible in many parts of the United States even to find a test.

The incident was so damaging that a spate of stories appeared recently about the media coaching Walensky is receiving from the high-powered Democratic political consultant Mandy Grunwald. But apparently that coaching wasn’t enough. On Friday, the CDC director appeared on Good Morning America and botched an explanation of a recent study showing the effectiveness of vaccines. An edited clip of the director saying, “The overwhelming number of deaths, over 75 percent, occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities,” and that those deaths were mostly “people who are unwell to begin with” was shared widely on both the left and the right. For political factions who believe the virus is a fiction perpetuated by an overbearing government, the clip represented an “admission” that Covid-19 was no big deal. For people convinced the administration has given up on its citizens, it seemed like evidence the government was ready to let anyone with a comorbidity die.

There were early indications that Walensky would struggle with a role that is frankly as much about communication and consistency as knowing the science. In February 2021, during a press briefing, Walensky indicated twice that teachers didn’t need to be vaccinated in order for schools to reopen, a statement quickly picked up and endorsed by a smattering of officials who were eager to reopen their states. But then, during a subsequent press conference, the White House claimed the CDC director had only been speaking in her “personal capacity,” a distinction that didn’t bode well for an agency that was simultaneously defining itself in opposition to the CDC under Trump. A few months later, Walensky said vaccinated populations didn’t need to wear masks in public, a position she reversed two months later. And an increasing number of reports over the last month suggest the CDC chief has either alienated or dismissed advisers as she makes recommendations some call hasty or half-baked.