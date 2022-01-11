The Problem With Rochelle Walensky

On Tuesday, Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wore two masks as she testified before the Senate on the government’s response to emerging variants of Covid-19. Seated next to her was Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert and the face many Americans associate with sound pandemic policy, without any mask at all. It was a relatively small divergence but a potent one, considering that the CDC is under fire for confusing messaging at a time when over 142,388 Americans are hospitalized with Covid-19 nationwide. Almost a year into Walensky’s tenure, and following “months” of media training, the physician and scientist is still struggling to provide unambiguous guidance. Case in point: The agency is reportedly considering recommending people wear N95 or KN95 masks, rather than cloth ones, for better protection against the highly contagious omicron variant. Outside experts have been recommending this measure for some time. Yet the expected CDC guidance stresses the importance of N95 masks only if a person can “tolerate wearing” one all day.

Walensky’s supporters say this sort of nuance and pragmatism is a virtue. They have described her as a doctor and scientist who thinks about society-level problems as she would an individual diagnosis, considering recommendations that are contingent on any number of variables. In a moment when vaccinations are widely available though far from universally adopted, there are a lot of variables to consider and communicate well. In the Senate, Walensky fielded questions about controversial recommendations for shortened isolation periods, clarifying the procedures for infected or exposed individuals at length. But for all the pains this administration has taken to distance itself from the unscientific and “politicized” Covid-19 policies favored by the Trump administration, the position of CDC director is undeniably a political one, as the backlash to a number of Walensky’s ungraceful statements have shown.

Though Walensky’s troubles in the agency predate omicron, it was those isolation guidelines in late December that renewed attention to her lack of experience in government: While she and Fauci both indicated the guidelines were a sound attempt to maintain “social function,” Fauci publicly suggested testing recommendations that never materialized would soon follow, and unnamed sources claimed Walensky didn’t seek much input before posting what would become the CDC’s official line. The guidance inspired a rare and sharp critique from the American Medical Association, which said that “potentially hundreds of thousands of people could return to work infectious if they follow the CDC’s new guidance,” particularly as the measures didn’t include a negative Covid-19 test result. The controversy was fueled by a sense that the agency was being less than honest about how it came to its determination. While Walensky disputes this, nearly every public health expert, including her supporters, believe the recommendations had less to do with best practices than the fact that it’s nearly impossible in many parts of the United States even to find a test.