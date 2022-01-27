No, Joe Biden Has Not Gone Too Far to the Left

With any attempt to build back paused, the administration turned its attention to voting rights. As Biden himself pointed out in a fiery speech in Atlanta, even segregationist Senator Strom Thurmond came to support voting rights. You might think that rallying the country against state-level efforts to restrict voting access would be a consensus democratic issue.

Yet even before President Biden could make his way to the Capitol to make his case to Congress a few weeks ago, Senator Kirsten Sinema (D(?)-AZ) took to the floor of the Senate to accuse the president of inflaming a “disease of division,” as she confusingly defended her support of the filibuster and the voting rights legislation the filibuster would preclude. That very evening, David Brooks tweeted, “Today is the day for Biden to begin revamping his presidency in a more centrist direction. There’s no path forward for a leftish agenda.” Brooks himself has decried the fascistic movement that has engulfed the GOP, and, with respect to Build Back Better, wrote last September that the reconciliation bill should be $4 trillion! So what’s “leftish” about guaranteeing the right to vote against that party’s efforts to curtail it?

Now, centrist knives are out for White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, ostensibly for being too close to the party’s left. This is from a recent Washington Post profile:

Some Democrats complained about Klain’s frequent conversations with Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), saying they felt that allowed her to influence the White House strategy in a way that has been harmful to the party. White House officials dispute that notion, and Klain said he pushed clearly for an immediate infrastructure vote during a conversation with Jayapal, in which she warned the votes would not be there. One frustrated Democratic member of Congress, speaking on the condition of anonymity to talk more freely, accused Klain of creating “a monster” by empowering Jayapal, using an expletive to underscore the point.

A “monster?” What is so monstrous about trying to fight for and pass the president’s agenda? That’s basically the job description for the White House chief of staff.