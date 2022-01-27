No, Joe Biden Has Not Gone Too Far to the Left

Consider the aftermath of the disastrous Virginia elections, in which Terry McAuliffe, a white middle-aged centrist former governor who made his name in the party fundraising for the Clintons, was defeated by Glenn Youngkin, a political neophyte. Any objective assessment would suggest that throwback Clinton-era “New Democrats” don’t have a future in the party. But instead, James Carville, the cantankerous former architect of Clinton’s “third way” chalked it up to “stupid wokeness.” Wait, what? No one has ever accused McAuliffe of being woke. Wokeness didn’t lose him the campaign; the fact that he (a) repeatedly mistook his opponent for Donald Trump without articulating a vision for the future and (b) said that one dumb sentence in a debate, about giving parents no say, did.

And then there was Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who told The New York Times after McAuliffe’s loss: “Nobody elected him to be FDR, they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.” Except, as my colleague Michael Tomasky pointed out, Biden himself ran to take on the structural failures that led us to this profoundly abnormal moment. Or at least that’s what he campaigned on: “We have an opportunity … to do so many things now to change some of the structural things that are wrong, some of the structural things we couldn’t get anybody’s attention on.” Surely a big proportion of the 81 million Americans who voted for him elected him to do that.

At the time, perhaps, Spanberger was venting her frustrations with progressives in the House who were holding up the bipartisan infrastructure bill over commitments from Senate centrists to pass the Build Back Better package alongside it. But guess what happened as soon as progressives—save a few members of “the squad”—finally relented and passed the infrastructure bill? Spanberger’s fellow centrist Senator Joe Manchin took to Fox News to declare that he couldn’t “explain” a bill that extended the childhood tax credit, expanded health insurance subsidies, and provided home- and community-based health care … to residents of the one of the poorest states in the nation.