The Supreme Court Shortlister Who Has Liberals Worried

It also isn’t clear whether the reversals cited by her critics are unusual. If district court judges were never wrong, there wouldn’t be appellate courts. According to AFJ, Childs’s decisions “have either been reversed or vacated in less than one percent of the cases she has presided over.” Appeals were only sought in about 500 of her cases, so that would suggest that the Fourth Circuit overturned Childs’s rulings in fewer than 10 percent of her cases it reviewed. While statistics on district court judge reversals in general aren’t readily available, her reversal rate does not appear to be unusual or egregious.

Childs’s private-practice work understandably gives unions cause for concern. At the same time, it’s also prompted the most pushback from Clyburn and other allies, who’ve pointed to her lengthy experience in the South Carolina Department of Labor and as a workers’ comp judge for the state commission. A lawyer at the same firm where Childs worked told the Post that she had also represented workers on the other side of discrimination and harassment claims but that records of those cases would be harder to obtain because they often resulted in out-of-court settlements.

All of this might be why presidents from both parties have preferred nominees with the generic résumé over the last 30 years. Prospective justices who worked for, say, the Justice Department or a U.S. attorney’s office draw fewer opportunities for criticism than those who work in private practice. Federal appellate judges, especially those on the D.C. Circuit, hear fewer cases and thus fewer controversial cases. They’ll also serve on three-judge panels where responsibility for the outcome can be diffused among other judges. And they’ll write opinions that give them more opportunities to highlight how they think about broad issues. It’s probably not a coincidence that the last Supreme Court justice with state court experience was David Souter, whom Republicans expected to be conservative but who turned out to be a reliable liberal vote.