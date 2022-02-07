The Supreme Court Shortlister Who Has Liberals Worried

While her ruling was found to be in error, it’s hard to extrapolate Childs’s overall judicial philosophy from this case or the handful of others raised by critics. For one, as a district court judge, Childs handles far more cases each year than a federal appellate judge and orders of magnitude more cases than a Supreme Court justice. Alliance for Justice, a liberal judicial-advocacy group, said that Childs has presided over almost 5,000 cases since joining the District Court in 2010 and issued written opinions in more than 2,500 of them.

District court judges are also bound in ways that their colleagues in the federal appellate courts are not. Like all judges, they apply precedents from higher courts. Unlike judges in higher courts, they have far less influence over what those precedents look like. Childs could credibly say that she was applying the Fourth Circuit’s precedents in the Heyward case and that the error was only which precedents should be applied. Since district court judges operate alone, they also do not have the opportunity to write concurring or dissenting opinions. This means they have far fewer opportunities to express their own judicial philosophy.

It also isn’t clear whether the reversals cited by her critics are unusual. If district court judges were never wrong, there wouldn’t be appellate courts. According to AFJ, Childs’s decisions “have either been reversed or vacated in less than one percent of the cases she has presided over.” Appeals were only sought in about 500 of her cases, so that would suggest that the Fourth Circuit overturned Childs’s rulings in fewer than 10 percent of her cases it reviewed. While statistics on district court judge reversals in general aren’t readily available, her reversal rate does not appear to be unusual or egregious.

Childs’s private-practice work understandably gives unions cause for concern. At the same time, it’s also prompted the most pushback from Clyburn and other allies, who’ve pointed to her lengthy experience in the South Carolina Department of Labor and as a workers’ comp judge for the state commission. A lawyer at the same firm where Childs worked told the Post that she had also represented workers on the other side of discrimination and harassment claims but that records of those cases would be harder to obtain because they often resulted in out-of-court settlements.