How Democrats Turned the Tables in the Gerrymandering Wars

“But Matt,” you might ask yourself, “you’re also against gerrymandering, so doesn’t this make you a hypocrite, as well?” I have often written in support of the elementary principle that voters should choose their elected officials and not the other way around. Anti-gerrymandering reforms seemed like the best solution to this problem, and the federal courts had made earnest attempts to remedy them. But five Republican appointees to the Supreme Court closed the federal courts to opponents of partisan gerrymandering in Rucho, and Republicans in Congress aren’t interested in reopening those doors through federal legislation, despite having been given many opportunities to take yes for an answer.

So I’ve come around to the same conclusion as many conservatives: Gerrymandering is an inescapable feature of single-member districts, and it can never be fully extirpated from the redistricting process. Where I part ways with the right is on what comes next. For them, it’s nothing. This is the way it’s always been, and this is the way it’ll always be. National Review’s Kevin D. Williamson recently claimed that gerrymandering is normal and bipartisan and that the solution for Democrats is just to win the election anyway. I suggest he try doing so as a Democrat in Wisconsin, where the GOP wins two-thirds of state legislature seats with just half of the statewide vote.

The good news is that the single-member district system for House elections does not come from the Constitution. It was created by an act of Congress, and Congress is free to change its mind at any time. I would like to see the House shift toward a model of proportional representation in earnest. In my past writings on this subject, I’ve suggested that each state could be drawn as a single multimember House district. A group of House Democrats also introduced the Fair Representation Act last year that would approach the same problem from a different angle. It would create multimember districts in most states, with boundaries drawn by independent commissions and candidates elected by ranked-choice voting.