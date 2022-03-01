The State of the Biden Presidency Is Strong

Some have acknowledged grudgingly that Biden has been handling the Ukraine crisis much better than Trump ever would have. That’s a low bar. George W. Bush, the worst twenty-first-century president until Trump came along, would be handling the Ukraine crisis much better than Trump. Biden is addressing the Ukraine crisis with extreme skill. He is dealing with it better than I can recall President Barack Obama or President Bill Clinton dealing with any foreign crisis.

The first inkling was Biden’s novel use of intelligence to wage an information war against Putin in the run-up to the invasion. This was very much a departure from the past practice of keeping such intelligence secret in the interest of protecting sources of information. Even Biden’s apparent blunder when he said he thought a Russian invasion was inevitable—read by many as an invitation for Putin to proceed—may have served to delay it. “Biden has given Putin a brilliant off-ramp,” tweeted Michael McFaul, U.S. ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration. “By announcing to the world that Putin plans to invade, Putin can now embarrass Biden by not invading and blaming the West for beating the ‘drums of war.’”

Obviously, Putin did proceed with his invasion, so McFaul’s “off-ramp” theory was faulty. But writing for the Voice of America (which I imagine thinks about information warfare more than the rest of us), Jamie Dettmer reported that earlier predictions by U.S. and British officials that the invasion would start on February 15 jangled Russian officials sufficiently that they accused the West of fomenting “hysteria.” It isn’t unreasonable to conclude that talking up the imminence of the invasion delayed it. At the very least, it surely must have made Putin wonder where such intelligence was coming from. As David Ignatius wrote in The Washington Post, “Heads must be spinning in the Kremlin—and perhaps rolling, too—as Russian President Vladimir Putin sees his state secrets broadcast on nightly news.”

The United States and NATO have also, as one U.N. official told VOA, “been quick to counter Russian disinformation.” Probably the best example was when U.S. intelligence uncovered a Russian plan to use staged video of a Ukrainian attack to justify its pending invasion. The State Department was only too happy to talk about it. Spokesman Ned Price called it “one of a number of options that the Russian government is developing as a fake pretext to initiate and potentially justify military aggression against Ukraine.”