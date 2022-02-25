Biden Nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court—and Fulfills a Promise

In its announcement on Friday, the Biden administration also highlighted more intangible virtues that it saw in Jackson. “President Biden sought a candidate with exceptional credentials, unimpeachable character, and unwavering dedication to the rule of law,” the White House said when announcing Jackson’s nomination. “He also sought a nominee—much like Justice Stephen Breyer—who is wise, pragmatic, and has a deep understanding of the Constitution as an enduring charter of liberty. And finally, the President sought an individual who is committed to equal justice under the law who understands the profound impact that the Supreme Court’s decisions can have on the lives of the American people.”

Biden’s choice of Jackson will likely come as a disappointment to more moderate Democrats who rallied behind Judge J. Michelle Childs, who currently serves as a federal district court judge in South Carolina. Her highest-profile booster was South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn, a deeply influential member of the House Democratic leadership. Clyburn is often credited with helping save Biden’s floundering candidacy in 2020 by endorsing him ahead of the South Carolina primaries that year.

It’s unclear why Biden chose not to side with one of his most influential backers. Since he elevated Jackson to the D.C. Circuit so quickly after taking office, it may simply be that this was always the plan. But Childs’s record also came under considerable scrutiny in recent weeks, with some critics drawing attention to her record in criminal cases as a judge and her private practice work as a management-side lawyer in labor cases. At the same time, Childs also reportedly won the backing of senators like West Virginia’s Joe Manchin.

“If media reports are accurate, and Judge Jackson has been chosen as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Breyer, it means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again,” South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee who had previously voted to put Jackson on the D.C. Circuit, said on Twitter after the White House’s announcement. “The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked. I expect a respectful but interesting hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Harvard-Yale train to the Supreme Court continues to run unabated.” (Childs, unlike many Supreme Court nominees, did not attend an Ivy League university.)