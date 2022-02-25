Biden Nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court—and Fulfills a Promise

With a razor-thin 50-vote majority in the Senate, Democrats are eager to get Jackson through the grueling confirmation process as quickly as possible. “We will begin immediately to move forward on her nomination with the careful, fair, and professional approach she and America are entitled to,” Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said after Biden’s announcement. Some Senate Democrats previously indicated they would follow the accelerated timeline used by Republicans to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett in 2020.

Jackson would bring some traditional qualifications to the Supreme Court if she is confirmed. A Harvard law graduate who clerked for Breyer after graduating, Jackson previously served on the federal district court for the District of Columbia. Last spring, Biden nominated her to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, perhaps the second-most influential court in the nation and a common stepping-stone for future Supreme Court nominees. As I’ve noted before, her résumé is not all that different from those of most of the current members of the Supreme Court.

But there are also aspects of her background that set her apart from her would-be colleagues. If confirmed, Jackson would be the first former federal public defender to serve on the high court. Liberal legal activists and criminal justice reform groups had urged the Biden White House to elevate more public defenders and lawyers with backgrounds in criminal defense to the federal judiciary, which has long been dominated by ex-prosecutors. That push, activists have said, may help correct a long-standing institutional tilt toward prosecutors—and away from defendants’ rights—within the federal courts. Jackson also served a five-year term on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, from 2009 to 2014.