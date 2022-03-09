This Is How Covid Started. And Here’s How We Stop the Next One.

It has been two years since the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a global pandemic, stamping an official label on the horror and uncertainty engulfing the globe. Amid the pain and heartbreak of rampant disease, disability, and death in the past two years, we’ve learned a lot: The coronavirus is airborne; it can spread even if you don’t have symptoms; it can mutate to become more contagious and virulent; we could prevent a great deal of grief with vaccines and treatments. And as we begin the third year of this global pandemic, we’re slowly circling back to where this all started: with animals.

This past Monday, the WHO highlighted the importance of monitoring SARS-CoV-2 in wildlife. The virus is circulating in an unknown number of other species, the WHO pointed out, and new variants seem to be emerging and spilling back—most recently, from hamsters and deer—into people.

In January 2020, the first article I ever wrote about a then-novel coronavirus focused on preventing these kinds of spillover events. Epidemiologists had already identified the Huanan Seafood Market—a sprawling 12-acre marketplace, similar to a farmer’s market, offering fresh produce, seafood, and meat—as a likely epicenter of the growing pandemic. The evidence for this origin story has grown over the past two years as new research has emerged. One study showed dozens of animals potentially susceptible to the coronavirus were regularly sold at the Huanan market, right up until November 2019, when the virus likely emerged. Another study linked the first known case of Covid-19 to the Huanan market; before that, an early case was thought to have no link to the market, seemingly pointing to a different source of infection.

“We’re at a point where we know, big picture, that it started at the market.”

Just a few weeks ago, new research homed in on the market as the most likely place where the virus emerged and began spreading in people. The spillover happened not once but twice, according to a set of preprint studies that have not yet been peer-reviewed or published officially. The researchers examined a wide range of disparate data, including genetic information about two early variants, the layout of the market, and photos on social media, to conclude that both lineages of the virus likely evolved for a few weeks among animals before spreading to humans at the market. These findings overlapped with a separate preprint study from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention showing that these earliest known versions of SARS-CoV-2 were present in and around the market before it was shut down in early January 2020.

“This is probably the big turning point,” Dr. Michael Worobey, one of the leading researchers involved with both studies and head of the Ecology and Evolutionary Biology Department at the University of Arizona, told me. “For me, it’s quite definitive.” Mapping the early cases in Wuhan formed a “very striking pattern,” creating “basically a bull’s-eye right on Huanan market,” he said. More data on the sequences collected around the market would help pinpoint which animal or animals (or humans, for that matter) sparked the outbreak; for now, raccoon dogs, red foxes, badgers, porcupines, muntjac deer, and marmots seem the most likely mammals. But “we’re at a point where we know, big picture, that it started at the market,” Worobey said.