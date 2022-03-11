The “Solidarity” Trap

“Fight for someone you don’t know,” said Senator Bernie Sanders throughout 2019, making the case that Americans, after centuries of desperate and cruel individualism, should elect a democratic socialist to be president of the United States.

In March 2020, a deadly global crisis arrived. Sanders’s campaign tanked, but we spent the next two years finding out what he meant—an unprecedented and tortuous experiment in social solidarity in a nation founded on selfishness, class hierarchy, and property rights.

To respond to the coronavirus pandemic, we needed to change our lives completely. We had to wear masks, stay six feet from other people, cancel gatherings we had eagerly anticipated, risk and in some cases sacrifice our livelihoods. Eventually we got vaccinated, sometimes reluctantly or fearfully. Even if we weren’t that worried about contracting Covid-19 ourselves, we did all these things to make others safer: the immunocompromised, the elderly, and people who because of their work or living quarters could not avoid the virus. A sign on the New York City subway urged us to mask up, channeling Bernie Sanders: “Save the life of someone you don’t even know.” We took such precautions in part because the pandemic was so awful for our whole society—the economy, our public school system, our hospitals—that we felt a collective obligation to do whatever we could to end it.

We did all this even though “social distancing” sounded—and felt—like a dystopian metaphor for the alienated society we were trying to leave behind, not the one we were hoping to build out of the diseased, boarded-up wreckage.

These Covid measures were not our only experiments in solidarity during this time. After years of racist police murders, we were moved by the murder of George Floyd, a person most of us did not know, to flood the streets in protest throughout the summer of 2020 demanding change. We organized to elect a less terrible president. We wrote postcards to Georgia voters to elect two new senators, and we got our family and friends to do that, too. On the local level, we agitated for tenants’ rights and against pipelines, and we elected some politicians who sounded a lot like Bernie Sanders. We organized mutual aid in our communities, bringing food to hungry people and helping our neighbors get vaccinated. We did all this despite the fraying of our social, family, and work lives, and the exhaustion of isolation.