The “Solidarity” Trap

I say “we.” What I mean is: Some of us did these things. We also learned that many of our fellow citizens—including some we loved very much—opposed all this human solidarity, deeply and on principle, as strongly as we believed in it. They thought wearing a mask or getting vaccinated was a personal choice. To them, it was offensive to suggest that any health precaution was a social obligation.

In fact, while invoking solidaristic principles turned out to be a persuasive way to nudge many vaccine-hesitant family, friends, and fellow citizens to comply with public health measures, to some, the very idea of taking responsibility for the health of others was noxious: they felt that vaccines, especially mandates and other policies to compel and encourage them, were akin to “communism”. Many of our fellow Americans were also profoundly offended by the George Floyd protests, by subsequent efforts to teach schoolchildren about racism, and by even the quietist murmurings about socialism; they countered their neighbors’ “Black Lives Matter” signs with Thin Blue Line flags, voted for Trump, disrupted school board meetings, and did not believe that Biden won the election. They were willing, paradoxically, to organize—even to experience the ecstasy of collective action—against the whole idea of the common good.

In some ways we all failed at solidarity. Not only did the public health zealots among us sometimes alienate the holdouts through smugness, condescension, or lack of sympathy, few Americans put pressure on our government or on pharmaceutical companies to share vaccines with poor countries. Many people will die because of our failures.

Still, almost two years since the Centers for Disease control declared us the victims of a global pandemic, we are trying solidarity again, standing with people we don’t know in Ukraine, against an unjust and murderous attack by Putin.