Oral arguments delved into some technical and procedural aspects of S.B. 8, like how the law interacts with the court’s 1908 precedent in Ex Parte Young or how the Texas Supreme Court’s approach to standing overlaps with the approach in the federal courts. But the real question before the justices was essentially whether Texas could negate the Supreme Court’s rulings and get away with it. Focusing on the technical aspects almost gives the Texas legislature too much credit. S.B. 8 is philosophically indistinguishable from an older sibling who holds their fist in front of your face and chants, “I’m not touching you! I’m not touching you!” Justice Elena Kagan derisively referred to the law’s authors—perhaps including Mitchell, who was in the courtroom on Monday to argue on behalf of a group of private defendants in U.S. v. Texas—as “some geniuses” who had labored to find a “chink in the armor” of Young and exploited it when they did.

When abortion providers filed a federal lawsuit anyway, the deeply conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals rewarded Texas’s legal trickery and declined to block the law from going into effect in August. Five of the Supreme Court’s six conservative justices then accepted the fait accompli in September, declining to intervene in the dispute when it reached the court’s shadow docket. Two weeks ago, the justices rejected another request to suspend S.B. 8 but agreed to hear the two lawsuits in question on a highly accelerated schedule, giving the parties just 10 days to file briefs and prepare for oral arguments. The last time the Supreme Court moved that quickly was almost 21 years ago next month, in Bush v. Gore.

There are three somewhat overlapping problems that S.B. 8’s opponents have identified with the law. One is that it effectively amounts to a ban on abortions performed after six weeks, which can be before many women know they are pregnant. (The law’s anti-abortion supporters naturally consider this to be a feature, not a bug.) Another is that it transforms Texas state courts from places of law and equity into lopsided forums for bounty hunting. Those who bring S.B. 8 lawsuits can collect at least $10,000 and other damages from the defendant if they win, despite not having suffered any real injury, while the defendants can’t even collect lawyers’ fees if they prevail. That fundamental lack of fairness may be why S.B. 8 is deeply unpopular among the American public.