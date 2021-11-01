Those concerns appeared to resonate among at least three of the court’s conservative justices. Chief Justice John Roberts, who dissented from the court’s decision to allow S.B. 8 to go into effect in September, asked whether a law allowing a $1 million bounty instead of a $10,000 bounty would create enough of a chilling effect for the federal courts to intervene. Stone said no. He also questioned the Texas solicitor general whether he agreed with a brief filed by Mitchell in proceedings in the lower courts, where Mitchell had argued that “states have every prerogative to adopt interpretations of the Constitution that differ from the Supreme Court’s.” Stone distanced himself from Mitchell’s view and said Texas would faithfully follow the court’s decisions.

Defenders of S.B. 8 have argued that any defendant could still make constitutional arguments about Roe and Casey in Texas state court and try to seek relief there. Justice Amy Coney Barrett noted that part of S.B. 8 appears to limit the degree to which defendants could make those constitutional arguments before Texas state judges. “If that’s the case, the full constitutional defense cannot be asserted in the defensive posture,” Barrett said. “Am I right?” Marc Hearron, who argued on behalf of the clinics, said that she was.

One of S.B. 8’s most notable critics was the Firearms Policy Center, a gun-rights group with no particular interest in abortion rights. It filed a friend-of-the-court brief to oppose S.B. 8 because similar laws could be applied against the Second Amendment. “Texas’s novel scheme for infringing upon and chilling the exercise of the right to abortion under this Court’s Roe and Casey decisions, if allowed to stand, could and would just as easily be applied to other constitutional rights,” the group told the justices last month. “That result is wholly anathema to our constitutional scheme, regardless what one thinks of abortion or, indeed, of any other hotly debated constitutional right, such as the right to keep and bear arms.”

Justice Brett Kavanaugh pressed Stone on whether he accepted the group’s reasoning. “It could be free speech rights,” he told Stone. “It could be free-exercise-of-religion rights. It could be Second Amendment rights if this position is accepted here. The theory of the amicus brief is that it can be easily replicated in other states that disfavor other constitutional rights.” Stone replied that Congress could intervene with legislation if other states tried to pass those laws. “For some of those examples, I think it would be quite difficult to get legislation through Congress,” Kavanaugh replied, pressing the solicitor general further on whether the federal courts could intervene against those laws. Stone eventually conceded that they couldn’t under the state’s argument.