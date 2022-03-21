Disney Didn’t Say a Word About Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, but Money Talks

The response to these remarks was furious. That Disney as a company—and Chapek in particular—donate generously to the Republicans in Florida, where a substantial portion of the company’s operations and its most famous theme park are located, is a matter of public record. These facts were swiftly reilluminated as this controversy mounted. So much for being above a “partisan agenda.” Employees at Pixar published an open letter to Chapek alleging that Disney, their parent company, had removed gay references and “overtly gay affection” from its films. Employees have planned walkouts to protest the firm’s lack of action. Chapek has responded, promising to stop giving money to politicians in the state and instead to donate to efforts seeking to block similar draconian legislation in other states. This change of heart came a bit too late to help anyone in Florida.

Disney is a rare monocultural entity in an entertainment landscape that’s growing increasingly fragmented. One argument for Morrell’s “stay out of politics” position was that he was trying to protect his firm’s all-things-for-all-people identity by steering clear of partisanship. But there’s another potential explanation for Disney’s reluctance to criticize the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Last February, the company quietly received nearly $600 million in tax breaks over 20 years from Florida to build a new campus. As part of the deal with the state, the company would receive the money in exchange for moving 2,000 workers from California to Florida.

The Orlando Sentinel, which broke the story in July, noted that “​​the tax break would be among the largest in state history for a single corporation.” The average wage for the workers being relocated was $120,000. At the time, Greg LeRoy, the director of the Good Jobs First research institute, noted that the incentives were “worse than a zero-sum game,” as California lost thousands of workers while Florida handed out gigantic tax breaks. “We call this interstate job fraud,” LeRoy said. “At the end of the day, you’ve also got less revenue available for public services.”

