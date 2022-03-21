Disney Didn’t Say a Word About Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, but Money Talks

When the Florida state Senate recently passed what’s come to be known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the media naturally wanted to know what Disney—one of the state’s largest and, arguably, its most politically influential employers—thought about it. But company executives, in response, looked as if they’d been entirely caught off guard by the legislation’s existence, let alone how close it was to becoming law. Their fumbling response touched off a wave of furious criticism from employees and fans alike, who felt the company had betrayed the LGBTQ community.

Was no one at the Walt Disney Company aware of how politics in Florida have trended over the past few years? Did they know that the “Don’t Say Gay” bill now awaits the signature of the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, who had long emerged as a next-generation Donald Trump, with an eye on supplanting Mar-a-Lago’s most famous resident as the standard-bearer of the illiberal right? As it turns out, the company wasn’t naïve about the state’s contentious politics or the Republicans who have turned the state into a culture-war hotbed. In fact, it knew precisely what it was getting from Florida’s Republicans, because it had donated a whole ton of money to them. In return, the firm received hundreds of millions of dollars in tax incentives to expand its Florida domain and relocate workers from California to the Sunshine State.