The Emmett Till Antilynching Act Will Protect All of Us

At a time when teachers in Florida are told they can’t say “gay” and when books on racism, slavery, and the Holocaust are being banned, we are losing tools to promote understanding and also tolerance that can help counter the culture of hate that is seeping into mainstream media on shows like Tucker Carlson’s on Fox News, where he has parroted the language of antisemitic hate groups.

This nation has been divided by hate, and democracy has been upended by it. We should not forget the leaders and members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers—hate groups that have now had a civil jury verdict against them under a law known as the Ku Klux Klan Act for the hateful violence and intimidation in which the Charlottesville Unite the Right Rally engaged—have also been prosecuted for violent attempts to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election. While the Southern Poverty Law Center has reported a drop in the number of hate groups in the United States for the third year in a row, it has also pointed out that hateful views are more mainstream and therefore individual actors like Dylann Roof, who killed the pastor and nine parishioners of Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015, can still be influenced by the ideology and the mainstreaming we have seen in our politics and state laws and school boards trying to prevent education and learning around everything from gender identity to racism.