The Emmett Till Antilynching Act Will Protect All of Us

At a time when teachers in Florida are told they can’t say “gay” and when books on racism, slavery, and the Holocaust are being banned, we are losing tools to promote understanding and also tolerance that can help counter the culture of hate that is seeping into mainstream media on shows like Tucker Carlson’s on Fox News, where he has parroted the language of antisemitic hate groups.

This nation has been divided by hate, and democracy has been upended by it. We should not forget the leaders and members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers—hate groups that have now had a civil jury verdict against them under a law known as the Ku Klux Klan Act for the hateful violence and intimidation in which the Charlottesville Unite the Right Rally engaged—have also been prosecuted for violent attempts to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election. While the Southern Poverty Law Center has reported a drop in the number of hate groups in the United States for the third year in a row, it has also pointed out that hateful views are more mainstream and therefore individual actors like Dylann Roof, who killed the pastor and nine parishioners of Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015, can still be influenced by the ideology and the mainstreaming we have seen in our politics and state laws and school boards trying to prevent education and learning around everything from gender identity to racism.

This new anti-lynching legislation was an all too rare and rightly celebrated bipartisan bill, co-sponsored by Senators Cory Booker and Tim Scott, which had been co-sponsored by Vice President Kamala Harris when she sat in the Senate. Democracy cannot survive for any of us if we turn a blind eye to hate against anyone. But as we celebrate, we should not stop here. Remember, 90 percent of police departments in this country do not report hate crimes to the Department of Justice because it’s not required. We must require it to better understand whether we are succeeding at rooting out hateful violence and targeting resources where needed. Second, we need to ensure that the DOJ has the resources it needs to pursue federal hate crimes. Between 2010 and 2018, federal prosecutors brought only about 100 hate crime cases. We also need more resources for prevention of hate crimes and for community-based victims’ services so victims can get the help they need, along with support around reporting cases. Let us celebrate this historic step by ensuring the success of this important new law.