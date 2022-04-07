Truly Bipartisan Supreme Court Confirmations Are Dead

And yet Graham was also speaking truthfully. Yes, a handful of votes from the opposite party may be the norm for the foreseeable future—even Brett Kavanaugh got one Democratic vote, from Manchin. For Republicans, who increasingly indulge in fantastical accusations of being soft on child molestation, any Democratic nominee is going to be too radical. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell may have blocked Garland on the basis of an invented precedent, but he was really creating his own: Republicans will concoct any justification out of thin air to prevent advancing Democratic nominations. For Garland, it was being nominated hundreds of days before a presidential election; for Jackson, it would have been that she was “too radical”—though, then again, so would any other nominee brought by President Biden. Her judicial philosophy did not prevent Graham, for example, from voting to confirm her to the U.S. District Court just last year. Graham may have personally supported Chiles, but his fellow Republicans would gleefully block her from ascending to the bench, if granted the opportunity.



Republicans are pioneers in this regard—and there is every reason to believe that they will remain radical and uninterested in compromise. But it’s also just as unlikely that a Republican nominee would advance if the situations were reversed. Some of this is for political reasons: The Democratic base would revolt if senators in the party had the option to block the nomination of a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court and failed to do so. But it would likely be principled as well. Recent Republican appointments to the court, from Samuel Alito to Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett are political radicals who have pushed the court dramatically rightward.



Nevertheless, the longing for bipartisanship will continue to dominate much of our political discourse, both from the press and from politicians themselves. But Graham was speaking the truth when he admitted that the Judiciary Committee would not have advanced Jackson were she nominated when they were in the majority. Every once in a blue moon, we may get something like the watered-down $1 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate with 19 GOP votes—a bill that does some, but not nearly enough, to fix the country’s woeful roads and bridges, among other things. But the opposite party voting to advance a Supreme Court nomination? It’s far from likely.

