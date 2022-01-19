When the Supreme Court rejected OSHA’s testing mandate for U.S. companies with 100 or more employees last Thursday, President Biden, his allies, and most media observers received this outcome as an irremediable disaster, “handcuffing” him from making good on his pledge to mandate Covid-safe workplaces for up to 100 million Americans, and “completing the radical right’s takeover of the Supreme Court.” These apocalyptic reactions were overwrought. If not corrected, such misperceptions could prevent liberals in and out of government from both gauging the very real challenges posed by this right-shifted Supreme Court and adopting smart strategies to meet those challenges.

OSHA’s rule was shot down by all six of the Court’s bloc of “conservative” justices in a decision that flouted the plain text of the Occupational Safety and Health Act,or OSH Act. Such anti-regulatory activism would have been unimaginable only a few years ago, and stretching back at least till the late 1930s. But here the conservative bloc split: Chief Justice John Roberts, along with Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett joined on a per curiam opinion signed by no individual justice, and Justice Neil Gorsuch writing a separate and significantly different “concurring” opinion, for himself and Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

The two opinions reveal a gap potentially deep and consequential, in terms of a short-term opportunity for the Biden administration to adopt robust new workplace vaccination requirements, and in their long-term constitutional implications. These differences appear especially sharp against the backdrop of the recent drumbeat among conservative legal luminaries, including Supreme Court justices, for exhuming a long-defunct, radically anti-regulatory constitutional concept, the so-called “nondelegation” doctrine. In its most extreme formulation, spelled out by Justice Gorsuch in his 2019 dissenting opinion in Gundy v. United States, nondelegation would bar Congress from enacting statutory provisions broad enough to delegate to executive agencies authority to make any decisions that involve “policy-making.” That formulation would, as acidly observed by liberal Justice Elena Kagan’s majority opinion in that case, make “most of government unconstitutional.”