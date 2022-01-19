What lessons does this episode yield for coping with this court, for the Biden administration, liberal leaders, and all who recognize the need for a national government constitutionally equipped to address twenty-first-century national problems? In the short term, take yes for an answer and take due advantage. That means: re-up the OSHA rule, embracing Roberts’s and Barrett’s call for a targeted, risk-based approach. And move on to tout the court’s recognition that the Constitution accommodates the need for a national government capable of addressing global pandemics and, presumably, other major threats to the nation’s welfare—reflected in both the OSHA decision and the court’s simultaneous affirmation of the government’s power to require hospitals and other health providers receiving Medicare or Medicaid funds to ensure that their workers are vaccinated.

In the longer term, liberals in the administration and Congress need to recognize the judiciary as a coequal branch of government, not only in principle but as a political force to be reckoned with—albeit one with unique characteristics. This means that when officials at either end of Pennsylvania Avenue develop policy proposals or political strategies, they cannot treat the courts, the Supreme Court in particular, as an afterthought by assuming the Justice Department will ride to the rescue when they get sued.

The era of deferential judicial restraint, which legislators and policymakers long took for granted, is over.

White House and other executive officials, and especially members of Congress, have an uneven record on this score. Surprising as it may seem, they have not consistently hired or listened to savvy experts, to build in capacity to avoid devastating surprises in court. From the get go, they need to forecast the likely legal hurdles to expect from this cohort of activist conservatives and integrate those into their planning. The era of deferential judicial restraint, which legislators and policymakers long took for granted, is over. They need to listen to what judges, and especially justices, write and say—the music as well as the words—just as they do with allies and adversaries in the elected branches.