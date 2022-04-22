What was an originalist like Mizelle to do? She decided to believe that a medical dictionary for lawyers published seven years after enactment of the Public Service Health Act would not be a very good place to locate the meaning of a medical term as a lawyer would have applied it. Instead, she contorted herself in 12 ways to conclude that “cleaning stuff” was the proper definition of the word “sanitation” back in those great days when Bing Crosby and the Mills Brothers ruled the airwaves and don’t sit under that apple tree with anyone else but me.

Stephen L. Carter, the Yale law professor and best-selling novelist, found in a 1949 Navy Department guide for sanitation officers a definition of “sanitation” as “the successful adjustment of the environment to the body so that disease is prevented and public health is promoted.” Which would appear to allow for masks. Because he was writing on deadline (for Bloomberg), I doubt he spent much time looking.

As I’ve written before, the right’s big brass ring is to overturn the Supreme Court’s 1984 decision in Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense Council, which seemed at the time, believe it or not, to be a conservative ruling, but now stands as the only bulwark against virtually closing down regulatory agencies entirely. In the meantime, the game is to narrow the reading of statutory language in dishonest and capricious ways so that federal protections for health, safety, and economic security, many dating back to the Roosevelt administration, can be gutted—even in times of emergency. It amazes and appalls me that the political party advancing this goal enjoys any popular support at all, much less that it likely will win back control of Congress in November. Please don’t let it happen.