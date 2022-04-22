It was strange, after spending five days in a country that still takes the Covid threat very seriously, to return to a country that does not. Daily average cases in Mexico right now add up to fewer than 1 per 100,000, compared with 13 per 100,000 in the United States. For Mexico City and Washington, D.C., the comparable figures are 3 and 31. You are more than 10 times likelier to get Covid in the United States than in Mexico. Yet in Mexico City I couldn’t enter any indoor space without putting on a mask, getting my hand squirted with hand sanitizer, and sometimes getting my pants sprayed with disinfectant. When my wife and I arrived, my son, who lives there, was thrilled that an outdoor mask mandate had just been lifted. The United States never even considered such a mandate.

Mexican culture is known the world round for fetishizing death—I’m not the first tourist to come home with a refrigerator magnet showing a human skull adorned with brightly colored flowers—but don’t confuse fascination with fatalism. Mexicans know all too well that death exists, and they wish fervently to avoid it. Here in the United States, we pretend that death doesn’t exist (even as nearly one million of us succumb to Covid) and we categorize grieving as a mental illness. Silicon Valley tycoons invest vast fortunes in harebrained schemes to achieve immortality because, as Oracle’s co-founder and chief technology officer, Larry Ellison, observed hubristically, “Death has never made any sense to me.” To which the essayist Michael Kinsley replied in his 2016 book Old Age: A Beginner’s Guide: “The question is not whether death makes sense to Larry Ellison but whether Larry Ellison makes sense to death.”

That’s the political environment the Biden administration had to navigate in considering whether to appeal Monday’s court ruling against the mask mandate. It took a couple of days for Biden to decide—partly, according to an NBC News report, because the administration was weighing whether to end the mask mandate within a week or two. At one point, Biden said he’d challenge Mizelle’s ruling if the Centers for Disease Control thought it medically necessary. But quite apart from any public health considerations (which I’m ill-equipped to assess), Biden had no choice but to appeal. That’s because Mizelle—a former Clarence Thomas clerk whom the American Bar Association rated “not qualified” based on insufficient experience when she was nominated in 2020—wasn’t repealing only a mask mandate. She was also advancing a slow-motion conservative assault on the post–New Deal regulatory state.