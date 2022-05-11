What Samuel Alito Gets Wrong About English Common Law

The U.S. milestones for women in the legal profession are slightly better, but only just. American women did not serve on state juries until 1870, practice law until the latter half of the nineteenth century, or serve on state courts until that century’s end. Genevieve Cline, the first woman to serve as a federal judge in any capacity, was appointed in 1928. It also goes without saying that no women were present when the Founders drafted the Constitution. When Congress and the state legislatures ratified the Fourteenth Amendment in 1868, it would still be another 28 years before a woman first served as a state lawmaker.

Conservative legal scholars often thunder against judges who reference or incorporate foreign law in American legal decisions, especially when it comes to interpreting the Constitution. (Pre-1776 English common law is not considered “foreign” by them in this context.) For untold generations of American and English women, the law was always a foreign country. They had no role in its creation, no say in its development, no ability to influence its outcomes, and few protections under its rule. To negate a woman’s right to reproductive self-government because it cannot be found in English common law is like arguing that fish aren’t real because they cannot be found in your bathtub.

One reason why Alito’s draft opinion is so alarming is what it forebodes for other constitutional rights that he and some of his colleagues may find distasteful. The same English legal luminaries that he cited to argue against abortion rights are uniformly hostile to same-sex relationships, with Coke describing them as “against the ordinance of the Creator and the order of nature” and Blackstone referring to them as “a crime not fit to be named.” I would like to think that at least a majority of justices agree that there is a constitutional right to marriage in general and that same-sex couples cannot be excluded from that right under the Fourteenth Amendment. But if a majority of justices think rights can be lost because archaic English legal treatises say so, then marriage equality is no longer as surefooted as it once was.