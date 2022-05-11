What Samuel Alito Gets Wrong About English Common Law

I would not go so far as to say that Blackstone and other early English legal thinkers should be ignored entirely when contemplating the mysteries of American constitutional law. But reliance on them when it comes to the scope of women’s rights would be an error. And while it’s one thing to use these treatises to establish a floor for rights in Anglo-American legal tradition, it’s quite another to use them as the ceiling.

The United States inherited its legal tradition from English common law after independence. And while Americans have introduced many innovations to it over the last two and a half centuries, judges—especially originalist judges like Alito—often rely upon much older sources when discerning the scope of our constitutional rights. Sometimes this history can cut in Americans’ favor. Two years ago, in Ramos v. Louisiana, for example, the court cited Blackstone’s writings on jury trials when it ruled that the Sixth Amendment requires all criminal convictions to be handed down by unanimous juries, something that the text does not explicitly say but which can be inferred from its historical context.

One major hurdle for this approach to constitutional law—and for originalism in particular—is that not everyone had the same rights and privileges in 1789, when the Constitution was drafted, or even in 1868 when the Fourteenth Amendment’s ratification applied the Bill of Rights to the states. Originalist legal scholars (and their critics) have often grappled with whether Brown v. Board of Education can be squared with the original understanding of the Fourteenth Amendment, which was ratified in an era when school segregation existed. That quandary is even greater for originalists when it comes to Loving v. Virginia, the 1967 ruling that abolished state laws banning interracial marriages. Not only did most lawmakers support miscegenation laws in the late nineteenth century, but interracial relationships were not accepted by a majority of Americans, in general, in opinion polls, until the 1990s.