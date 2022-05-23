Abolishing Birth Control and Gay Marriage Is on the Table

But there is also a subset of conservatives that is, for lack of a better term, more ambitious. They want to reverse not only Roe and Casey, but all the parallel rulings that shielded Americans’ sexual lives from state interference. They see no reason why Alito’s logic—that Roe isn’t “deeply rooted” in Anglo-American legal history and therefore must fall—couldn’t also be used to dismantle the legal scaffolding of the Sexual Revolution. And with five reliable conservative votes on the high court, they see no real downside to trying. To them, the worst that this Supreme Court could say is no.

Let’s start with the basics. “Will the court overturn X?” is really two separate questions: Will someone try to overturn X, and will the court actually agree with them that X should be overturned? There are precedents that the court would happily overturn if it got the chance to do so, but is unlikely to get that chance. Unlike Congress, which can take up an issue whenever it likes, the Supreme Court has to wait for someone to bring a relevant case to them. Korematsu v. United States, which infamously upheld Japanese-American internment during World War II, wasn’t overturned for decades because the federal government didn’t try to intern an entire ethnic group again. The justices finally abrogated it in 2018 only after it came up during the litigation over Donald Trump’s Muslim ban.

Loving v. Virginia, which struck down bans on interracial marriages in 1967, should be safe because it falls under the Equal Protection Clause instead of a general right to privacy. But it is also safe for two more practical reasons. First, it is almost impossible to imagine that any state legislature today would try to pass a new law banning interracial marriages or enforce any of them that might technically remain on the books. Second, and perhaps more importantly, there is not a single sitting Supreme Court justice—let alone five of them—who would vote to uphold such a law. So not only would no one actually be able to challenge Loving, but it would never succeed anyways.