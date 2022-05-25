Henry Cuellar Is the Perfect Symbol of What’s Wrong With the Democratic Party

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn stuck with Henry Cuellar through it all. As she bopped around cable news shows talking up the party’s commitment to abortion rights in the past few weeks, Pelosi’s voice could be heard on robocalls that went out to Laredo-area voters yesterday calling Congressman Cuellar a “fighter for hardworking families” who has “brought back millions of dollars.” Clyburn recorded one, too. The race they intervened in, in which longtime South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar defended his seat from a second-time challenger, 29-year-old immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros, has yet to be called. With more than 95 percent of precincts reporting, he’s up by fewer than 200 votes.

Politicians who run parties by and large do not live with the consequences of their actions. Raking in campaign donations has a more immediate payoff for them than decarbonization, protecting abortion rights, or gun control. They and their colleagues, consultants, and friends can afford to move to temperate climes and away from wildfires, and to places where the right to an abortion isn’t under threat, should they or a loved one need one. They can send their kids to the kinds of expensive boarding schools that white supremacist mass shooters don’t tend to fire rounds into. Pelosi, Hoyer, and Clyburn do not have a material interest in making the United States a less violent country.

One might think they’d at least look out for the best interest of the party. But decades of guarding shrinking turf has left Democrats without much in the way of a leadership pipeline. They’ve cultivated a generation of milquetoast politicians seemingly conceived in a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee petri dish whose passions consist of building common ground to find real-world solutions like defending access to affordable health care. None of these leaders have shown much interest in grabbing the reins away from now-octogenarian party elites, or even in preparing for a world where those elites finally retire. Making campaign call time productive affects them more, in the short run, than actually making good on any of their aggressively poll-tested promises.