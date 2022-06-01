Supreme Court Hands Social Media Giants a Win but Invites Conservatives to Try Their Luck Again

Texas didn’t really try to hide the political and ideological valence of H.B. 20. It sought to tackle what conservatives describe as censorship by major social media companies. “It is now law that conservative viewpoints in Texas cannot be banned on social media,” Greg Abbott, the state’s governor, wrote on Facebook when he signed the bill into law in September. In another post on Twitter at that time, Abbott complained that “too many social media sites silence conservative speech and ideas and trample free speech.”

Social media companies often argue that they’re using their own editorial judgment when deciding what content can stay or must go on their websites, which is protected by the First Amendment. If a state passed a law requiring The New Republic to host “conservative speech and ideas,” for example, it would be struck down by almost any federal court in the country. (H.B. 20, for its part, has a carve-out to exclude news media organizations.) Forcing a publication to carry speech with which it disagrees is a violation of the First Amendment, not a means to strengthen it.

Texas and its conservative allies aren’t foolish enough to try to overturn these basic First Amendment principles. So the state tried to argue around them by claiming that social media companies are “common carriers,” akin to the telegraph and telephone companies of yore. Courts have previously upheld some regulations that require common carriers to treat their users equally and impartially. You can see why this comparison would be appealing to conservatives who want to rein in social media companies’ decision-making. Among the idea’s potential proponents is Justice Clarence Thomas, who expressed support for it in a case involving former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account last year.