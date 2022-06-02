How Much Is Biden to Blame for His Poor Approval Ratings?

Overpromising

Biden and the Democrats are also paying a major political price for hubris. Despite his narrow 2020 victory and a 50-50 Senate, Biden came into office modeling himself on Franklin Roosevelt. By wildly inflating what was possible in an era of Joe Manchin and the Senate filibuster, Biden is still stymied by his failure to deliver anything on his $3.5-trillion Build Back Better bill. Despite his supposed mastery of the Senate, Biden’s naively upbeat forecasts that a deal with Manchin and the inscrutable Kyrsten Sinema was continually around the corner only compounded the problem of unrealistic expectations.

The result has been a wave of cynicism on the part of Democratic voters. No polling number is more electorally ominous than the finding in a recent Reuters/Ipsos survey that only 72 percent of Democrats approve of Biden’s performance in office. This prompts the obvious fear that too many Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents will decide that voting doesn’t matter because guns won’t be regulated and the polar icecaps are still melting. This underscores the potential consequences of Biden—a president who should have been able to count votes — over-promising and under-delivering.

Underselling

By raising leftwing hopes that his first two years in office would equal the New Deal with its supposed $3.5 trillion spending on everything from climate change to childcare subsidies, Biden managed to obscure all that he actually accomplished even with Mitch McConnell as, at times, the de facto Senate majority leader thanks to the filibuster and Democrats’ near-invisible majority. For all its inflationary impact, the initial $1.9 trillion stimulus has given kept the unemployment rate well under 4 percent, and its now-expired provision expanding the child care tax credit cut the monthly child poverty rate by 30 percent. The historic $1-trillion infrastructure bill passed the Senate with, yes, McConnell’s support. And the Senate has been approving liberal federal judges at a near-record pace, thanks to the party loyalty shown by, yes, Manchin and Sinema. But boasting about the stunningly low unemployment rate and the gratifying strength of the Ukrainian resistance (backed by American weaponry) will only get you so far in politics. What matters to voters is what they feel—such as gas prices and baby formula shortages—rather than political messaging from the White House.