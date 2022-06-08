Rick Caruso’s Stealth Republican Campaign

There’s a simpler way to summarize Caruso’s campaign: It’s for Los Angeles’s wealthy elites. The promise is simple: I will take all of the unseemly stuff that you don’t like—homelessness, crime, poverty—and I will sequester these problems far from view. His proposals hew strictly to these themes: There’s little attention or consideration being paid to the root causes of homelessness or crime but a great many promises to move those problems somewhere where they might be ignored. He will create Groves across the city in which the affluent might be harbored, where all the problems they don’t want to think about will be swept under the rug. Caruso’s pledge to “clean up L.A.” is hardly a dog whistle: He’s telling voters that he’ll keep the Angelenos they don’t care for well out of his supporters’ sight.



This version of a Trumpian takeover might get deployed to other blue cities: A wealthy conservative cloaks himself in the Democratic label and runs on resentment with the status quo—particularly with the growing problems of homelessness and crime. As with Caruso, very little will be done to solve these problems—their existence is a necessary ingredient for this high-toned hustle to propel these candidates into office. Once there, the solution becomes pushing the same policies that caused the economic dislocation in the first place—and which Republicans have reliably pushed for decades—while deploying an unaccountable law enforcement brigade to bust the heads of the poor and the homeless in the name of fighting crime.



The election in Los Angeles isn’t over yet, but Caruso has a decent shot. He has spent $34 million already—more than 10 times as much as Bass—and will continue to pour his vast fortune into the race. He’ll also benefit greatly from the reactionary turn of Los Angeles’s liberal elites, as well as their deep pockets. That latter phenomenon may prove to be difficult to replicate beyond the City of Angels, but as we’ve seen with other recent mayoral elections, it’s far from unrealistic to imagine alliances between affluent Democrats and Trumpian types, especially when it comes to diminishing the political power of a city’s neediest citizens. Caruso may well end up a model for Republicans across the country to follow, providing a new path to power in America’s bluest cities.

