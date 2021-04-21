Microsoft and Big Tech Can’t Distance Themselves From the Police Violence They Fuel

A few hours after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of three charges in the murder of George Floyd, Microsoft President Brad Smith announced his sympathy and support for the outcome. “Today’s verdict is a step forward in acknowledging painful truths and for the continued cause of defeating racism and fighting discrimination,” tweeted Smith, linking to a brief company statement: “Our company remains committed to the continued path ahead.”

This is standard practice at this point. In the age of what conservatives fearfully describe as woke corporatism, it’s not unusual for a large company to release a statement on issues of national concern. These are essentially customer-loyalty and brand-building exercises. (Microsoft’s market cap of $1.95 trillion makes it the world’s second most valuable company, next to Saudi Aramco.) Following Floyd’s killing last May and the subsequent national protests, tech companies raced to present themselves as partners in the march toward nebulously defined police reform. Some merely offered support for Black Lives Matter or lukewarm rhetoric about “change,” but others donated to activist organizations, invested in diversity initiatives, established small-business funds, and generally promised—however opportunistically—to “do better.” (Or maybe the commitment is to “listening and learning,” depending on the brand consultant working on their messaging.) In a corporate blog titled “Addressing racial injustice,” published in June of last year, Microsoft pledged to “use the power of data, technology, and partnership to help improve the lives of Black and African American citizens across our country.”

A year later, it’s clear that basically nothing has changed. Many tech companies still maintain contracts with law enforcement agencies and a U.S. military engaged in a disastrous forever war. Despite the occasional charitable donation or burst of progressive rhetoric, these tech companies remain aligned with institutional power and the violence through which it’s maintained. None of this is exactly revelatory, but identifying the deep connections between big tech and the carceral state is a necessary part of the project of dismantling those things. You can’t really see the whole of one, at this point, without looking at the other.

