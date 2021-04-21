Microsoft and Big Tech Can’t Distance Themselves From the Police Violence They Fuel

A year later, it’s clear that basically nothing has changed. Many tech companies still maintain contracts with law enforcement agencies and a U.S. military engaged in a disastrous forever war. Despite the occasional charitable donation or burst of progressive rhetoric, these tech companies remain aligned with institutional power and the violence through which it’s maintained. None of this is exactly revelatory, but identifying the deep connections between big tech and the carceral state is a necessary part of the project of dismantling those things. You can’t really see the whole of one, at this point, without looking at the other.



Microsoft runs the New York Police Department’s Domain Awareness System, one of the largest municipal surveillance systems in the world, and does work for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (Microsoft has somehow managed to combine its lucrative work for ICE with legal efforts to support the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.) It also has tens of billions of dollars in contracts with the Pentagon to provide cloud computing and augmented reality goggles for the Army. It was a recent runner-up—to Google and Amazon—in the sweepstakes for a contract to furnish cloud services to Israel’s government. In every sense, the company’s fortunes are deeply bound up with the same authoritarian forces surveilling and killing people at home and abroad. (For its part, Google also has a large cloud contract with the less-than-democratic Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.) Microsoft speaks of the need for federal regulation and principled use of new technologies, while failing to hold itself accountable in its own deal-making. “Microsoft has a responsibility to do more than speak about ethical principles; it must also act in accordance with those principles,” wrote Human Rights Watch in a 2019 letter to Microsoft’s leadership.

Predictably, Smith’s statement was echoed by other Microsoft executives and tech industry figures who praised him for his moral stand. He was joined by Amazon, which declared that Black lives matter and that the Chauvin verdict reflected a “small, yet important victory in the larger fight against racism and social injustice.” Of course, Amazon recently succeeded in crushing a unionization effort in Bessemer, Alabama, which, as The New York Times reported, was led by Black workers and deliberately modeled around the Black Lives Matter movement.