Oklahoma Wants a Supreme Court Do-Over on Tribal Sovereignty

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a staunch ally of the industry, took multiple steps to intervene on its behalf after the McGirt ruling came down. Last summer, the governor unveiled a state commission that would hear assessments of the ruling’s impact and make recommendations for state and federal lawmakers. Stitt named Larry Nichols, a co-founder and longtime executive at one of the state’s major oil and gas companies, to chair the commission. At least two of the commission’s other members also held high-level posts in oil companies. A fourth, former Senator Don Nickels, currently serves on the board of one. In July, Stitt also filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of the Interior after it asserted broader regulatory authority over surface coal mines in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation after McGirt.

Tribal leaders have not yet filed a brief of their own in Bosse, but some have already sharply criticized the state’s move. “With today’s filing in Bosse v. Oklahoma, they have made clear this was never about protecting victims or stopping crime, but simply advancing an anti-Indian political agenda,” Chuck Hoskin Jr., the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, told The Oklahoman last week. “The governor has never attempted to cooperate with the tribes to protect all Oklahomans. It is perfectly clear that it has always been his intent to destroy Oklahoma’s reservations and the sovereignty of Oklahoma tribes, no matter what the cost might be.”

One possible advantage for Oklahoma is that the McGirt majority, which had included Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is no longer intact. How Justice Amy Coney Barrett will approach the case—and tribal sovereignty in general—is unknown. A review of her legal career last year by the Native American Rights Fund found that her record offered “little insight” into how she might rule on cases involving tribal affairs while on the Supreme Court. During her first term, she joined a unanimous ruling in United States v. Cooley that gave tribal police more flexibility when stopping non-Indians on public roads in Indian country. But it’s unclear whether that vote reflects an approach to tribal sovereignty that’s closer to Gorsuch than to the other conservative justices.

Another key vote will be Roberts. The chief justice wrote the lead dissent from the court’s ruling in McGirt last year, where he criticized the majority’s legal and historical analysis and warned that the outcome would destabilize governance in Oklahoma. “The Court responds to these and other concerns with the truism that significant consequences are no ‘license for us to disregard the law,’” he wrote, quoting from Gorsuch’s opinion for the court. “Of course not. But when those consequences are drastic precisely because they depart from how the law has been applied for more than a century—a settled understanding that our precedents demand we consider—they are reason to think the Court may have taken a wrong turn in its analysis.”