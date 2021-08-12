Oklahoma Wants a Supreme Court Do-Over on Tribal Sovereignty

One possible advantage for Oklahoma is that the McGirt majority, which had included Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is no longer intact. How Justice Amy Coney Barrett will approach the case—and tribal sovereignty in general—is unknown. A review of her legal career last year by the Native American Rights Fund found that her record offered “little insight” into how she might rule on cases involving tribal affairs while on the Supreme Court. During her first term, she joined a unanimous ruling in United States v. Cooley that gave tribal police more flexibility when stopping non-Indians on public roads in Indian country. But it’s unclear whether that vote reflects an approach to tribal sovereignty that’s closer to Gorsuch than to the other conservative justices.

Another key vote will be Roberts. The chief justice wrote the lead dissent from the court’s ruling in McGirt last year, where he criticized the majority’s legal and historical analysis and warned that the outcome would destabilize governance in Oklahoma. “The Court responds to these and other concerns with the truism that significant consequences are no ‘license for us to disregard the law,’” he wrote, quoting from Gorsuch’s opinion for the court. “Of course not. But when those consequences are drastic precisely because they depart from how the law has been applied for more than a century—a settled understanding that our precedents demand we consider—they are reason to think the Court may have taken a wrong turn in its analysis.”

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Roberts will support overturning McGirt after just one year, however. Last term, the court heard a challenge to a Louisiana law targeting abortion clinics. The Louisiana law was nearly identical to a Texas law that the court had struck down four years earlier. Though Roberts had voted to let the Texas law stand in 2016, he sided with the court’s liberals to strike down the Louisiana law last year. In a concurring opinion, Roberts wrote that the 2016 ruling from which he had dissented was now the law of the land, and that he was now obligated to respect it as precedent. It’s not a great leap to imagine that he could reject Oklahoma’s request to overturn McGirt out of deference to stare decisis.