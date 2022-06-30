The Supreme Court’s “Remain in Mexico” Ruling Is a Tiny Step Toward Fixing Our Gruesome Immigration Policy

There is no amount of restrictionism that will outweigh a desire to flee mortal danger, no barbarity that will rise to the level of true dissuasion unless we just start opening fire on asylum seekers, a measure many on the far-right—with their military cosplay and enthusiasm for troops on the border—appear ready to embrace but which one has to hope will never come. Short of that, every additional obstacle becomes one more barrier that migrants can die trying to overcome as they cross through remote desert areas of the border region or pay amoral smugglers when they would have preferred just to turn themselves in at a port of entry, if only the government would observe their right to seek asylum.

This will only get worse as climate collapse accelerates and drives conflict and scarcity around Central and South America. In El Salvador, the autocratic tech bro President Nayib Bukele, who is busily dynamiting the national economy with an ill-advised and already-disintegrating bet on Bitcoin, is setting the stage for further outflows. Ironically, the same climate change that will drive many to leave their increasingly uninhabitable homes will make their journeys towards the United States more perilous. Temperatures around San Antonio, where this semi truck tragedy unfolded, reached record highs this summer. What killed the men, women, and children inside was dehydration and heat stroke, conditions directly downstream from the scorching temperatures outside. It’s impossible to say with certainty whether a milder summer would have saved their lives in this particular case, but what can be definitively said is that extreme weather in general, paired with the litany of restrictions that have increasingly shut off access to the humanitarian migration system that exists on paper, can, have, and will lead directly to deaths like these.

That’s not speculation or simplification, it’s already an observable fact. Deaths have increased as migrants are pushed to more remote crossings that are more arid and inhospitable by the day. They are courted by cartels and smugglers that purport to guarantee an entrance to the United States, including for those who’ve already been expelled or turned back. To its credit, the Biden administration has slowly come to realize this and, finally, acted to turn back some Trump-era restrictions, notably Title 42, a public health statute exploited to expel migrants before they could even tender asylum claims; and the Remain in Mexico policy at the center of Thursday’s ruling in the Supreme Court.