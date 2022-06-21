The Separation of Church and State Had a Very Bad Day at the Supreme Court

Ironically, it was Breyer who drew more upon the Constitution’s original public meaning in this case than it was the majority’s originalists. “People in our country adhere to a vast array of beliefs, ideals, and philosophies,” he explained. “And with greater religious diversity comes greater risk of religiously based strife, conflict, and social division. The Religion Clauses were written in part to help avoid that disunion.” In addition to citing Jefferson’s Virginia statute, he also quoted James Madison as claiming that “compelled taxpayer sponsorship of religion ‘is itself a signal of persecution,’ which ‘will destroy that moderation and harmony which the forbearance of our laws to intermeddle with religion, has produced amongst its several sects.’”

These warnings, both past and present, did not faze the conservative majority. “Justice Breyer stresses the importance of ‘government neutrality’ when it comes to religious matters, but there is nothing neutral about Maine’s program,” Roberts wrote for the court. “The state pays tuition for certain students at private schools—so long as the schools are not religious. That is discrimination against religion. A state’s antiestablishment interest does not justify enactments that exclude some members of the community from an otherwise generally available public benefit because of their religious exercise.”

In other words, when faced against each other, the Establishment Clause must yield to the Free Exercise Clause. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who wrote a separate dissent, also noted that Tuesday’s decision effectively compels the states to fund religious schools with taxpayer dollars. Not so, claimed Roberts. The states, he argued, can just choose to not fund private education at all. “But once a state decides to do so, it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious,” he wrote, quoting from the court’s earlier decision in Espinoza. That will likely give little comfort to Maine lawmakers, who have effectively been told that they can stop subsidizing discriminatory policies only if they restructure their entire state’s education system.